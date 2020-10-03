WPIAL Class A roundup: Rochester slams OLSH in Big Seven showdown

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 12:04 AM

Rashawn Reid ran for five touchdowns and caught another to lead No. 5 Rochester (4-0, 4-0) to a 47-21 Big Seven win over No. 4 OLSH (3-1, 3-1) on Friday night.

Reid scored on runs of 5, 6, 75, 25 and 45 yards. Denny Robinson also ran for a score for the Rams. Daron Smith, Jay Pearson and Neimiah Azeem all had rushing touchdowns for the Chargers.

Fort Cherry 38, Northgate 8 — In the Big Seven Conference, Trueschal Maddox threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns to lead Fort Cherry (1-3, 1-3) to victory at Northgate (0-4, 0-4). Maddox added a rushing touchdown while teammate Dylan Rogers caught four passes for 167 yards and one TD.

Shenango 48, Burgettstown 7 — Reis Watkins ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Shenango (4-0, 4-0) over Burgettstown (1-3, 1-3) in the Big Seven Conference. Tino Campoli threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns for Shenango, which outgained Burgettstown, 450-113.

Union 20, Cornell 18 — Jackson Clark ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, as Union (2-2, 2-2) slipped past Cornell (1-3, 1-3) in the Big Seven Conference. Tim Henderson scored on a 48-yard punt return and a 10-yard run for Cornell.

Imani Christian 48, Riverview 25 — In the Eastern Conference, Imani Christian (1-3, 1-3) picked up its first win, taking down Riverview (0-4, 0-4).

California 55, Avella 15 — In Tri-County South play, Jaedan Zuzak rushed for 212 yards and five touchdowns to lead California (3-0, 3-0) to victory at Avella. Damani Stafford added two rushing touchdowns for the Trojans.

Carmichaels 26, West Greene 7 — Carmichaels (4-0, 4-0) remained undefeated by beating West Greene (1-2, 1-2) in a Tri-County South matchup.

Jefferson-Morgan 40, Bentworth 34 — In the Tri-County South, Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 2-2) picked up its second-straight win by beating Bentworth (1-3, 1-3).

Mapletown 30, Monessen 6 — Landan Stevenson ran for 201 yards and an 80-yard touchdown to lead Mapletown (1-3, 1-3) to the Tri-County South win at Monessen (0-4, 0-4). Max Vanata threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing TD for the Maples. Shane Swope ran for 101 yards and threw a 25-yard TD pass to Nigier Foster for Monessen.

