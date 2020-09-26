WPIAL Class A roundup: Shenango, Clairton roll to blowout wins

Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 12:33 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shenango quarterback Reis Watkins throws a pass during practice on Aug. 10, 2020, in Shenango.

Reis Watkins ran for 199 yards and six touchdowns to lead No. 2 Shenango to a 68-14 victory over Cornell (1-2, 1-2) in the Class A Big Seven Conference on Friday night.

Ramirez Williams added two rushing touchdowns for Shenango (3-0, 3-0), which led 42-7 at halftime.

OLSH 35, Fort Cherry 13 — In the Big Seven Conference, No. 4 OLSH (3-0, 3-0) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away with the win over Fort Cherry (0-3, 0-3).

Union 34, Northgate 14 — Tyler Staub threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns to lead Union (1-2, 1-2) to the Big Seven win against Northgate (0-3, 0-3). Ron Holmes caught eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown while teammate Jackson Clark added three touchdowns. Davonte Christie threw for 145 yards and both Northgate touchdowns.

Rochester 29, Burgettstown 7 — Denny Robinson and Rashawn Reid scored two touchdowns each as No. 5 Rochester (3-0, 3-0) beat Burgettstown (1-2, 1-2) in the Big Seven Conference.

Bishop Canevin 14, Greensburg Central Catholic 6 — Bishop Canevin (2-1, 2-1) sealed an Eastern Conference win with a fourth-down stop at the goal line against Greensburg Central Catholic (1-2, 1-2). All scoring took place in the first half, including a 29-yard fumble return by Willie Banks-Hicks for a Crusaders touchdown in the first quarter.

Clairton 66, Riverview 0 — Jonte Sanders threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns—all to Brooklyn Cannon—as top-ranked Clairton (3-0, 3-0) downed Riverview (0-3, 0-3) in the Eastern Conference. Cannon finished with three receptions for 138 yards while teammate Dontae Sanders ran for 96 yards and three touchdowns.

California 49, Mapletown 18 — Jaedan Zuzak ran for 234 yards and five touchdowns to lead California (2-0, 2-0) to the Tri-County South win against Mapletown (0-3, 0-3). Landan Stevenson ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and caught an 85-yard TD pass from Max Vanata to pace Mapletown’s offense. California led at the half, 42-6.

Carmichaels 41, Bentworth 16 — Bailey Jones ran for 239 yards and three touchdowns to lead Carmichaels (3-0, 3-0) past Bentworth (1-2, 1-2) in Tri-County South play. Owen Petrisek rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

