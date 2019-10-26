WPIAL Class A roundup: West Greene’s Ben Jackson sets touchdown record

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 12:49 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review West Greene’s Ben Jackson stands on the sideline during a game against Clairton on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Clairton.

Ben Jackson rushed for 367 yards and eight touchdowns to lead Class A No. 3 West Greene to a 59-26 nonconference win at Union (3-7) on Friday night.

Jackson set the WPIAL record for single-season touchdowns, surpassing the previous mark of Armstrong’s Zane Dudek (42) set in 2016. Jackson has 47 this season.

Kolin Walker added 164 rushing yards and a touchdown for West Greene (9-1).

Laurel 61, Northgate 12 — Laurel (7-3, 5-2) scored 55 points in the first half in its Big 7 win against Northgate (0-9, 0-7). Cameron Smith rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown for Laurel. Christian Davin tossed for 222 yards and one TD for Northgate.

Rochester 33, Bishop Canevin 6 — In the Big 7 Conference, Rashawn Reid ran for 146 yards and touchdowns of 84 and 5 yards to lead Rochester (3-7, 2-5) to victory over Bishop Canevin (1-9, 1-6).

California 41, Mapletown 6 — Jaedan Zuzak ran six times for 124 yards and touchdowns of 55 and 52 yards and returned a punt 43 yards for another touchdown to lead California (7-3, 6-1) to the Tri-County South win at Mapletown (2-8, 1-6). Malik Ramsey added a touchdown on an 82-yard kickoff return for California.

Jefferson-Morgan 46, Bentworth 39 — Jonathan Wolfe rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns to lead Jefferson-Morgan (3-7, 3-4) over Bentworth (2-8, 2-5) in Tri-County South play. Shawn Dziak threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns for Bentworth while teammate Owen Petrisek caught six passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 89 yards and two TDs, giving him the single-season school record with 19 touchdowns.

Chartiers-Houston 20, Riverview 13 — Chartiers-Houston (7-3) beat Riverview (2-7) to pick up a nonconference victory.

Sto-Rox 56, Imani Christian 0 — Zay Davis ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class A No. 4 Sto-Rox (9-1) to a nonconference win over Imani Christian (0-10). Sto-Rox led at halftime, 48-0.

Tags: Bentworth, Bishop Canevin, California, Chartiers-Houston, Imani Christian, Jefferson-Morgan, Laurel, Mapletown, Northgate, Riverview, Rochester, Sto-Rox, Union, West Greene