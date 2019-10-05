WPIAL Class A roundup: Wilson helps Sto-Rox blank Rochester

Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 12:24 AM

Eric Wilson threw for 292 yards and ran for a touchdown as No. 3 Sto-Rox shut out winless Rochester, 21-0, in the Class A Big 7 Conference on Friday night.

Wilson moved into 10th all-time in WPIAL career passing yards and also is second in school history behind Adam DiMichele. He also surpassed 2,000 passing yards for the season.

Zay Davis ran for 103 yards and a 30-yard touchdown for the Vikings (7-0, 5-0).

Laurel 33, Union 18 — Laurel (5-2, 3-1) snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Union (3-4, 3-3) in the Big 7 Conference.

Clairton 41, Imani Christian 0 — Isaiah Berry rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown as No. 2 Clairton (5-2, 4-0) downed Imani Christian (0-7, 0-5) in Eastern Conference play. Dontae Sanders added three rushing touchdowns for Clairton while Brendan Parsons ran for two.

Bentworth 31, Avella 20 — Trent Cavanaugh ran for touchdowns of 38 and 34 yards as Bentworth (2-5, 2-3) defeated Avella (1-6, 0-4) in the Tri-County South.

Chartiers-Houston 21, Monessen 19 — Anthony Lento threw scoring passes of 15 and 41 yards to Tyler Blumen as Chartiers-Houston (5-2, 4-1) slipped past Monessen (2-5, 2-3) in Tri-County South play.

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Mapletown 27 — Nate Dlugos completed all four of his passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a 77-yard touchdown as Greensburg Central Catholic (6-1) defeated Mapletown (1-6) in nonconference play.

Ben LaCarte scored the game’s first touchdown on a 38-yard interception return as the Centurions jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Nate Ward also scored on a 34-yard receptions and an 80-yard kickoff return. Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns and added a TD on a 55-yard pass from Max Vanata.

Riverview 34, Jefferson-Morgan 14 — Riverview (2-4) won its second-straight game by beating Jefferson-Morgan (2-5) in nonconference play.

Springdale 55, Northgate 14 — Springdale (5-2) snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Northgate (0-6) in nonconference play.

