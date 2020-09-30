WPIAL Class AA girls golf championship preview: Quaker Valley’s Bulger looks for repeat

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 4:40 PM

WPIAL Class AA girls golf championship

10:52 a.m. Thursday, Allegheny Country Club, Sewickley

2019 champion: Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley

The field: There are only 12 players in a normally small tournament, and the girls are playing at the same site as the boys, which is not a normal occurrence in Class AA. The breakdown of players by county is: Westmoreland (4), Allegheny (2), Beaver (2), Lawrence (1), Fayette (1), Washington (1), and Greene (1).

Section champions: Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic (Section 1); Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley (Section 2).

Who moves on: The top nine finishers advance to the PIAA Western Region tournament Oct. 13 at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville.

Inside the ropes: The leaderboard is expected to look a lot like it did last year when then-freshman Bulger edged past GCC’s Ella Zambruno by one shot with an 82 at Diamond Run Golf Club. Meghan Zambruno, Ella’s twin, was third with an 84. The Zambrunos are juniors. … Bulger, who plays on the Quakers’ boys team, shot 6-over-par 78 to win Section 2 at Shadow Lakes. Meghan Zambruno took the Section 1 title by firing a 3-over 75 at Latrobe Elks. … Keep an eye on Remmey Lohr of Carmichaels, who carded 78 at the Section 1 tournament. … GCC has the most qualifiers with four. The Centurions soon will go for a sixth straight WPIAL team title. … GCC has not had an individual champion since 2015 when Olivia Zambruno captured back-to-back titles. … The WPIAL started crowning separate AAA and AA champs in 2010. … The girls will tee off in four groups beginning at 10:52 a.m., after the final boys group goes off.

Past WPIAL champions

2019 — Isabella Walter, North Allegheny (AAA); Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley (AA)

2018 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (AAA); Maddie Smithco, North Catholic (Class AA)

2017 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (Class AAA); Tatum McKelvey, Sewickley Academy (Class AA)

2016 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (Class AAA); Kiaria Porter, Central Valley (Class AA)

2015 — Marissa Balish, Hampton (Class AAA); Olivia Zambruno, Greensburg C.C. (Class AA)

2014 — Lauren Waller, Canon-McMillan (Class AAA); Olivia Zambruno, Greensburg C.C. (Class AA)

2013 — Lauren Waller, Canon-McMillan (Class AAA); Macky Fouse, Central Valley (Class AA)

2012 — Janista Numpho-Frank, Hempfield (Class AAA); Gillian Alexander, Jefferson-Morgan (Class AA)

2011 — Marissa DeCola, Butler (Division I); Emily Rohanna, Waynesburg (Division II)

2010 — Katerina Luttner, Fox Chapel (Division I); Emily Rohanna, Waynesburg (Division II)

2009 — Nadia Luttner, Fox Chapel

2008 — Nadia Luttner, Fox Chapel

2007 — Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg

2006 — Margaret Pentrack, Shady Side Academy

2005 — Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg

2004 — Megan Trachok, Upper St. Clair

2003 — Katie Trachok, Upper St. Clair

2002 — Katie Miller, Hempfield

2001 — Jordyn Wells, Bethel Park

2000 — Emily Shoplik, Fox Chapel

1999 — Lauren George, Uniontown

1998 — Lauren George, Uniontown

1997 — Jen Patterson, Bethel Park

1996 — Julee Sovesky, Neshannock

1995 — Jen Patterson, Bethel Park

1994 — Shannon Ruane, Gateway

1993 — Erin Suvak, Woodland Hills

1992 — Tara Adams, Latrobe

1991 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic

1990 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic

1989 — Colleen Scally, Moon

1988 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic

1987 — Kelli Weaver, Latrobe

1986 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell

1985 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell

1984 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell

1983 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell

1982 — Michelle Michanowicz, Fox Chapel

1981 — Beth Huey, Laurel Highlands

1980 — Missy Berteotti, Upper St. Clair

1979 — Missy Berteotti, Upper St. Clair

1978 — Nancy Tomich, Upper St. Clair

1977 — Nancy Tomich, Upper St. Clair

