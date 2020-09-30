WPIAL Class AA girls golf championship preview: Quaker Valley’s Bulger looks for repeat
Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 4:40 PM
WPIAL Class AA girls golf championship
10:52 a.m. Thursday, Allegheny Country Club, Sewickley
2019 champion: Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley
The field: There are only 12 players in a normally small tournament, and the girls are playing at the same site as the boys, which is not a normal occurrence in Class AA. The breakdown of players by county is: Westmoreland (4), Allegheny (2), Beaver (2), Lawrence (1), Fayette (1), Washington (1), and Greene (1).
Section champions: Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic (Section 1); Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley (Section 2).
Who moves on: The top nine finishers advance to the PIAA Western Region tournament Oct. 13 at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville.
Inside the ropes: The leaderboard is expected to look a lot like it did last year when then-freshman Bulger edged past GCC’s Ella Zambruno by one shot with an 82 at Diamond Run Golf Club. Meghan Zambruno, Ella’s twin, was third with an 84. The Zambrunos are juniors. … Bulger, who plays on the Quakers’ boys team, shot 6-over-par 78 to win Section 2 at Shadow Lakes. Meghan Zambruno took the Section 1 title by firing a 3-over 75 at Latrobe Elks. … Keep an eye on Remmey Lohr of Carmichaels, who carded 78 at the Section 1 tournament. … GCC has the most qualifiers with four. The Centurions soon will go for a sixth straight WPIAL team title. … GCC has not had an individual champion since 2015 when Olivia Zambruno captured back-to-back titles. … The WPIAL started crowning separate AAA and AA champs in 2010. … The girls will tee off in four groups beginning at 10:52 a.m., after the final boys group goes off.
Tee times: WPIAL link
Past WPIAL champions
2019 — Isabella Walter, North Allegheny (AAA); Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley (AA)
2018 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (AAA); Maddie Smithco, North Catholic (Class AA)
2017 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (Class AAA); Tatum McKelvey, Sewickley Academy (Class AA)
2016 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (Class AAA); Kiaria Porter, Central Valley (Class AA)
2015 — Marissa Balish, Hampton (Class AAA); Olivia Zambruno, Greensburg C.C. (Class AA)
2014 — Lauren Waller, Canon-McMillan (Class AAA); Olivia Zambruno, Greensburg C.C. (Class AA)
2013 — Lauren Waller, Canon-McMillan (Class AAA); Macky Fouse, Central Valley (Class AA)
2012 — Janista Numpho-Frank, Hempfield (Class AAA); Gillian Alexander, Jefferson-Morgan (Class AA)
2011 — Marissa DeCola, Butler (Division I); Emily Rohanna, Waynesburg (Division II)
2010 — Katerina Luttner, Fox Chapel (Division I); Emily Rohanna, Waynesburg (Division II)
2009 — Nadia Luttner, Fox Chapel
2008 — Nadia Luttner, Fox Chapel
2007 — Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg
2006 — Margaret Pentrack, Shady Side Academy
2005 — Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg
2004 — Megan Trachok, Upper St. Clair
2003 — Katie Trachok, Upper St. Clair
2002 — Katie Miller, Hempfield
2001 — Jordyn Wells, Bethel Park
2000 — Emily Shoplik, Fox Chapel
1999 — Lauren George, Uniontown
1998 — Lauren George, Uniontown
1997 — Jen Patterson, Bethel Park
1996 — Julee Sovesky, Neshannock
1995 — Jen Patterson, Bethel Park
1994 — Shannon Ruane, Gateway
1993 — Erin Suvak, Woodland Hills
1992 — Tara Adams, Latrobe
1991 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic
1990 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic
1989 — Colleen Scally, Moon
1988 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic
1987 — Kelli Weaver, Latrobe
1986 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1985 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1984 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1983 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1982 — Michelle Michanowicz, Fox Chapel
1981 — Beth Huey, Laurel Highlands
1980 — Missy Berteotti, Upper St. Clair
1979 — Missy Berteotti, Upper St. Clair
1978 — Nancy Tomich, Upper St. Clair
1977 — Nancy Tomich, Upper St. Clair
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
