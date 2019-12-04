WPIAL Class AA preseason team wrestling rankings

WPIAL Class AA preseason team rankings

Team (2018-19 record)

1. Burrell (13-4)

The Bucs return 11 starters, including state placewinners Ian Oswalt and A.J. Corrado.

2. Quaker Valley (15-7)

The Quakers returns 11 starters, including PIAA qualifier Conner Redinger.

3. Burgettstown (12-2)

The Blue Devils return eight starters, including PIAA qualifier Shane Kemper and Riley Kemper.

4. Freedom (10-5)

The Bulldogs return seven starters, including PIAA qualifiers Kenny Duschek and Trent Schultheis.

5. Elizabeth Forward (9-7)

The Warriors return nine starters, including PIAA placewinner Ryan Michaels.

6. Mt. Pleasant (4-6)

Don’t sleep on the Vikings. They return five starters, including PIAA champion Dayton Pitzer and qualifier Luke Geibig.

7. Southmoreland (8-3)

The Scotties return seven starters led by sophomore Anthony Govern.

8. Derry Area (11-5)

The Trojans return nine starters, including state placewinner Ty Cymmerman. They do have a couple huge holes in the lineup.

9. McGuffey (12-8)

The Highlanders return eight starters, including PIAA qualifier Nate Yagle.

10. Laurel (8-12)

The Spartans return 10 starters and are led by junior heavyweight Mitch Miles.

Others to watch: Beth-Center (12-6), Keystone Oaks (13-6), Bentworth (5-5) and Valley (7-5)

