WPIAL Class AA preseason team wrestling rankings
By:
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 | 4:11 PM
WPIAL Class AA preseason team rankings
Team (2018-19 record)
1. Burrell (13-4)
The Bucs return 11 starters, including state placewinners Ian Oswalt and A.J. Corrado.
2. Quaker Valley (15-7)
The Quakers returns 11 starters, including PIAA qualifier Conner Redinger.
3. Burgettstown (12-2)
The Blue Devils return eight starters, including PIAA qualifier Shane Kemper and Riley Kemper.
4. Freedom (10-5)
The Bulldogs return seven starters, including PIAA qualifiers Kenny Duschek and Trent Schultheis.
5. Elizabeth Forward (9-7)
The Warriors return nine starters, including PIAA placewinner Ryan Michaels.
6. Mt. Pleasant (4-6)
Don’t sleep on the Vikings. They return five starters, including PIAA champion Dayton Pitzer and qualifier Luke Geibig.
7. Southmoreland (8-3)
The Scotties return seven starters led by sophomore Anthony Govern.
8. Derry Area (11-5)
The Trojans return nine starters, including state placewinner Ty Cymmerman. They do have a couple huge holes in the lineup.
9. McGuffey (12-8)
The Highlanders return eight starters, including PIAA qualifier Nate Yagle.
10. Laurel (8-12)
The Spartans return 10 starters and are led by junior heavyweight Mitch Miles.
Others to watch: Beth-Center (12-6), Keystone Oaks (13-6), Bentworth (5-5) and Valley (7-5)
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Bentworth, Beth-Center, Burgettstown, Burrell, Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Freedom, Keystone Oaks, Laurel, McGuffey, Mt. Pleasant, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland, Valley