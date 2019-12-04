WPIAL Class AA wrestlers to watch
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 | 4:27 PM
Top returning Class AA wrestlers
State champions
Wrestler, School (Yr., Wt., Last year’s record, career record)
Thayne Lawrence, Frazier (sr., 160, 29-3, 96-11)
Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant (so., 182, 42-1, 42-1)
PIAA placewinners
Joey Fischer, South Park (jr., 106, 38-2, 73-10) 4th
Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward (sr., 113, 43-2, 78-8) 3rd
Ian Oswalt, Burrell (jr., 120, 48-4, 95-14) 5th
Ty Cymmerman, Derry Area (jr., 126, 40-8, 82-14) 4th
A.J. Corrado, Burrell (jr., 138, 38-12, 77-27) 5th
Trent Schultheis, Freedom (jr., 152, 36-5, 76-23) 2nd
Austin Walley, Ellwood City (sr., 182, 36-5, 94-24) 4th
PIAA qualifiers
Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant (so., 106, 32-14, 32-14)
Nate Yagle, McGuffey (jr., 113, 28-10, 60-30)
Ed Huehn, Carlynton (sr., 126, 32-9, 93-33)
Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley (jr., 34-10, 73-12)
Kenny Duschek, Freedom (jr., 138, 35-14, 73-24)
Shane Kemper, Burgettstown (jr., 145, 36-9, 69-21)
Riley Kemper, Burgettstown (sr., 285, 36-10, 96-37)
Gerald Comedy, Washington (sr., 285, 28-8, 39-19)
WPIAL champions
106: Joey Fischer, South Park (jr., 106, 38-2, 73-10)-
113: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward (sr., 113, 43-2, 78-8)
120: Ian Oswalt, Burrell (jr., 120, 48-4, 95-14)
126: Ty Cymmerman, Derry Area (jr., 126, 40-8, 82-14)
106/132: Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley (jr., 34-10, 73-12)
152: Trent Schultheis, Freedom (jr., 152, 36-5, 76-23)
138/152/160: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier (sr., 160, 29-3, 96-11)
182: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant (so., 182, 42-1, 42-1)
220/285: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown (sr., 285, 36-10, 96-37)
District 6
Ryan Harbert. Ligonier Valley (so., 132, 26-10, 26-10)
Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley (sr., 19-11, 44-29)
