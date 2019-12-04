WPIAL Class AA wrestlers to watch

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 | 4:27 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer celebrates after defeating Freedom’s Bryson Miller for the 182-pound Class AA championship at the state meet last season.

Top returning Class AA wrestlers

State champions

Wrestler, School (Yr., Wt., Last year’s record, career record)

Thayne Lawrence, Frazier (sr., 160, 29-3, 96-11)

Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant (so., 182, 42-1, 42-1)

PIAA placewinners

Joey Fischer, South Park (jr., 106, 38-2, 73-10) 4th

Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward (sr., 113, 43-2, 78-8) 3rd

Ian Oswalt, Burrell (jr., 120, 48-4, 95-14) 5th

Ty Cymmerman, Derry Area (jr., 126, 40-8, 82-14) 4th

A.J. Corrado, Burrell (jr., 138, 38-12, 77-27) 5th

Trent Schultheis, Freedom (jr., 152, 36-5, 76-23) 2nd

Austin Walley, Ellwood City (sr., 182, 36-5, 94-24) 4th

PIAA qualifiers

Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant (so., 106, 32-14, 32-14)

Nate Yagle, McGuffey (jr., 113, 28-10, 60-30)

Ed Huehn, Carlynton (sr., 126, 32-9, 93-33)

Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley (jr., 34-10, 73-12)

Kenny Duschek, Freedom (jr., 138, 35-14, 73-24)

Shane Kemper, Burgettstown (jr., 145, 36-9, 69-21)

Riley Kemper, Burgettstown (sr., 285, 36-10, 96-37)

Gerald Comedy, Washington (sr., 285, 28-8, 39-19)

WPIAL champions

106: Joey Fischer, South Park (jr., 106, 38-2, 73-10)-

113: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward (sr., 113, 43-2, 78-8)

120: Ian Oswalt, Burrell (jr., 120, 48-4, 95-14)

126: Ty Cymmerman, Derry Area (jr., 126, 40-8, 82-14)

106/132: Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley (jr., 34-10, 73-12)

152: Trent Schultheis, Freedom (jr., 152, 36-5, 76-23)

138/152/160: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier (sr., 160, 29-3, 96-11)

182: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant (so., 182, 42-1, 42-1)

220/285: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown (sr., 285, 36-10, 96-37)

District 6

Ryan Harbert. Ligonier Valley (so., 132, 26-10, 26-10)

Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley (sr., 19-11, 44-29)

