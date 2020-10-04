WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship preview: Field looks crowded
By:
Sunday, October 4, 2020 | 3:44 PM
WPIAL Class AAA boys golf individual championship
11 a.m. Tuesday, South Hills Country Club, Whitehall
2019 champion: Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel
The field: 36 players will compete for the district title in an 18-hole tournament. The player breakdown by county: Allegheny (18), Westmoreland (8), Butler (3), Washington (3), Beaver (2), Fayette (1), Armstrong (1).
Section champions: Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford (Section 1); Matt Karpeal, Albert Gallatin (Section 2); Blake Bertolo, Mars (Section 3); Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional (Section 4); Justin Scally, Moon (Section 5); Callan Wilcox, Mt. Lebanon (Section 6); Scott Jordan, Upper St Clair (Section 7); Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy (Section 8).
Who moves on: The top 10 finishers advance to the PIAA championship scheduled for Oct. 19-20 at Heritage Hills Resort in York. The PIAA eliminated the Western and Eastern regional tournaments this year.
Inside the ropes: While some coaches and players point to Central Catholic sophomore Rocco Salvitti as a possible favorite based on his strong summer and fall season, this field seems to have multiple contenders and could produce a tight finish. Of the 36 qualifiers, 32 of them shot 79 or better in section tournaments. … Salvitti, the lone freshman to qualify last year, will have to work his way around a number of seniors. … Penn-Trafford senior Alex Turowski, for instance, is the top returning finisher after he took second last year (72) behind Fox Chapel’s Scott Bitar, who shot 4-under-par 66 and ran away with a six-shot victory at Fox Chapel Golf Club. … Eight of the top 12 finishers return, including Salvitti (73), Upper St. Clair senior Scott Jordan (73), Shady Side Academy senior Adam Lauer (73), Fox Chapel senior Aidan Oehrle (73), Shady Side Academy senior Charles Troutman (74), Franklin Regional senior Chuck Tragesser (74) and Peters Township senior Elliam Ascencio (75). … Salvitti and Jordan were the only players under par at sectionals, both shooting 1-under. … Penn-Trafford has the lone freshman in the field this year in Nick Turowski, who has been 1-2 with his brother all season. He won the Section 1 tournament with a 74 at Greensburg Country Club. … Fox Chapel senior Aiden Oerhle and Alex Turowski finished seventh and eighth at the 2018 championship at Oakmont. Jordan and Tragesser also played in that event. … Peters Township, Fox Chapel and Shady Side Academy each have four players in the field, and Franklin Regional and Upper St. Clair have three apiece. … Fox Chapel and Central Catholic have combined for five individual titles since 2012. … There has not been a champion from Westmoreland County since Bo Lustig of Belle Vernon in 2010. … There likely will not be a medal ceremony. The WPIAL planned to mail medals to top finishers from the Class AA boys tournament last week at Allegheny Country Club and could follow that same procedure.
Pairings: WPIAL link
Live scoring: WPIAL link
Past WPIAL champions:
2020 — Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy (AA)
2019 — Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel (AAA); JF Aber, Sewickley Academy (AA)
2018 — Jimmy Meyers, Central Catholic (AAA); Skyler Fox, Riverside (AA)
2017 — Chris Sabol, Moon (AAA); Skyler Fox, Riverside (AA)
2016 — Gregor Meyer, Fox Chapel (AAA); Skyler Fox, Riverside (AA)
2015 — Hunter Bruce, Peters Township (Class AAA); Jason Li, Sewickley Academy (Class AA)
2014 — Anthony Cordaro, Fox Chapel (Class AAA); Chris Tanabe, Quaker Valley (Class AA)
2013 — Corey Long, South Fayette (Class AAA); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class AA)
2012 — Brent Rodgers, Central Catholic (Class AAA); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class AA)
2011 — Zack Taylor, Baldwin (Division I); Brad Thornton, Shenango (Division II)
2010 — Bo Lustig, Belle Vernon (Division I); Max Kaminsky, Serra Catholic (Division II)
2009 — Ben Gjebre, Latrobe
2008 — Adam Stawski, Plum
2007 — Brock Pompeani, Hopewell
2006 — Adam Hofmann, Fox Chapel
2005 — Christian Goetz, Burgettstown
2004 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland
2003 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland
2002 — Tim Moynihan, Franklin Regional
2001 — David Vallina, Burgettstown
2000 — David Valllina, Burgettstown
1999 — Scott Chisholm, North Hills
1998 — Nate Speer, Burrell
1997 — Tom Barnhart, Laurel Highlands
1996 — Andy Latowski, Baldwin
1995 — Russ Manski, Central Catholic
1994 — Andy Hay, North Catholic
1993 — Brian Tutich, Greensburg Central Catholic
1992 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch
1991 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch
1990 — Jeff Diehl, Butler
1989 — Kevin Shields, Mt. Lebanon
1988 — Perry DiNardo, Trinity
1987 — George Laskey, Geibel
1986 — Kevin Reisenweaver, Latrobe
1985 — Seth Pevarnik, Greensburg Central Catholic
1984 — Tony Brovety, Bentworth
1983 — Paul Balest, Greensburg Salem
1982 — Greg Klabon, Shenango
1981 — Kurt Beck, Upper St. Clair
1980 — Jim Watterson, Upper St. Clair
1979 — Bob Bradley, Hempfield
1978 — Steve Savor, Jr., Springdale
1977 — Ray Nelson, Ligonier
1976 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1975 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1974 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1973 — Scott Arthur, Moon
1972 — Dennis Osborne, Butler
1971 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny
1970 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny
1969 — Rich Foutz, Plum
1968 — Harry Hamilton, West Allegheny (fall season)
1968 — Jim Simons, Knoch (spring season)
1967 — Frank Garella, West Mifflin North
1966 — Sterret Watt, Northwestern
1965 — Rick Hrip, Butler
1964 — Charles Cullison, Baldwin
1963 — Scott Yard, Greensburg
1962 — Jim Lynch, Mt. Lebanon
1961 — Bob O’Block, Plum
1960 — Bob O’Block, Plum
1959 — George Mackanos, Penn Hills
1958 — Fred Maeder, Har-Brack
1957 — Jack Veroncy, Moon
1956 — Wally Samuels, Mt. Lebanon
1955 — Ken O’Gorman, Moon
1954 — Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1953 — Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1952 — Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1951 — Bill Gabel, Ambridge
1950 — Tom Cherok, Penn Hills
1949 — Rich McCarthy, West View
1948 — Bill Thompson, Sharon
1947 — Arnold Palmer, Latrobe
1946 — Arnold Palmer, Latrobe
1945 — Tom Denny, Greensburg Salem
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Moon, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, Upper St. Clair
More Golf• Westmoreland high school notebook: Zambruno sisters excited to play in states
• Penn-Trafford’s Turowski makes good impression during freshman season
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Patrick Driscoll pulls double duty with golf, cross country
• Shaler golfer achieves goal, earns trip to Oakmont
• Shady Side Academy boys golf looking to peak at right time