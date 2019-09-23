WPIAL Class AAA boys golf individual semifinals set for Monday

By:

Sunday, September 22, 2019 | 9:52 PM

The championship field will be determined Monday with the WPIAL Class AAA boys individual golf semifinals at two sites.

District golfers will tee off at 9 a.m. at Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg and Willowbrook Golf Club in Apollo.

The top 18 golfers from each site will qualify for the WPIAL championships next week.

The 36-golfer field will tee off in the WPIAL Class AAA individual championships at Fox Chapel Golf Club on Oct. 1.

Rivals battle for 1st on the pitch

First place in Section 3-AAAA is up for grabs when Norwin hosts rival Penn-Trafford in girls soccer.

The Warriors and Knights are off to 5-0 starts in the section.

Penn-Trafford has seven wins in nine matches, and Norwin has won seven of eight.

A year ago, the Knights swept the season series with wins of 4-2 and 4-1.

Those results were significant because Norwin won the section with a 12-0 mark. Penn-Trafford was second at 10-2.

Four more of note

On a busy night of WPIAL girls soccer, four other matches are worth noting.

In Section 1-AAA, Mars (6-0) visits Hampton (5-1).

In Section 4-AAA, West Allegheny (5-0) hosts Montour (3-1-1).

In Section 2-AA, Deer Lakes (4-1) hosts Freeport (4-1) for second place behind Burrell.

In Section 2-A, Chartiers-Houston is at McGuffey. Both teams are 4-1.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Chartiers-Houston, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Hampton, Mars, McGuffey, Montour, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, West Allegheny