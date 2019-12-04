WPIAL Class AAA preseason team wrestling rankings: Hempfield lineup loaded

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 | 7:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ty Linsenbigler pulls Waynesburg’s Nate Kirby into the middle of the mat during a WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal match last season.

2019 team rankings

Class AAA

Team (2018-19 record)

1. Hempfield (13-3)

The Spartans return 10 starters, including PIAA qualifiers Ethan Berginc (120), Ty Linsenbigler (138), Dillon Ferretti (220) and Isaiah Vance (285).

2. Kiski Area (19-1)

The Cavaliers return 10 starters, including PIAA placewinners Jack Blumer (160) and Nick Delp (172).

3. Waynesburg (15-3)

The Raiders will be tough to beat, especially if the PIAA overturns Wyatt Henson’s postseason ban.

4. Canon-McMillan (14-5)

The Big Macs return 11 starters, including state champion Gerrit Nijenhuis.

5. Seneca Valley (14-5)

The Raiders have 11 starters back, led by two-time PIAA champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon and finalist Dylan Chappell.

6. Norwin (17-4)

The Knights return 11 starters, including PIAA placewinner Kurtis Phipps (120) and qualifier Ryan Weinzen (220).

7. Connellsville (11-6)

The Falcons return seven starters, including PIAA placewinner Mason Prinkey (fifth) and qualifier Jared Keslar

8. Greensburg Salem (7-6)

The Golden Lions return seven starters, including PIAA qualifiers John Meyers (220) and Trent Patrick (285).

9. Mt. Lebanon (14-4)

With the Stout brothers, Luke and Matt, the Blue Devils are a formidable opponent.

10. Butler (18-5)

The Golden Tornado returns 13 starters, including seven who had more than 20 victories.

Others to watch: Thomas Jefferson (18-1), North Allegheny (10-5), Franklin Regional (6-3), Latrobe (8-4) and Trinity (6-4)

