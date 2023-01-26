WPIAL clinched: 36 teams qualify for team wrestling tournament
The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is complete with teams having finished their section schedule on Wednesday.
The top three teams from each section qualified for the 2023 WPIAL team wrestling playoffs, which start Monday.
The brackets will be released Thursday.
Here are the teams that clinched a playoff berth.
*-Indicates section champion
Class 3A
Section 1
*-Plum Mustangs
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2
*-Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Section 3
*-Norwin Knights
*-Franklin Regional Panthers
*-Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 4
*-Connellsville Falcons
Latrobe Wildcats
Hempfield Spartans
Section 5
*-Waynesburg Central Raiders
West Allegheny Indians
Trinity Hillers
Section 6
*-Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 2A
Section 1
*-Burgettstown Blue Devils
McGuffey Highlanders
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Section 2
*-Frazier Commodores
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Southmoreland Scotties
Section 3
*-Quaker Valley Quakers
Montour Spartans
Carlynton Cougars
Section 4
*-Central Valley Warriors
*-Hopewell Vikings
*-Freedom Bulldogs
Section 5
*-Highlands Golden Rams
Laurel Spartans
Knoch Knights
Section 6
*-Burrell Buccaneers
Valley Vikings
Indiana Little Indians
