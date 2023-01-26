WPIAL clinched: 36 teams qualify for team wrestling tournament

Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 10:49 AM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Plum’s Owen Campbell ties up North Allegheny’s Gus Stedeford during the 107-pound finals of the Allegheny County wrestling championships Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Fox Chapel High School.

The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is complete with teams having finished their section schedule on Wednesday.

The top three teams from each section qualified for the 2023 WPIAL team wrestling playoffs, which start Monday.

The brackets will be released Thursday.

Here are the teams that clinched a playoff berth.

*-Indicates section champion

Class 3A

Section 1

*-Plum Mustangs

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 2

*-Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Section 3

*-Norwin Knights

*-Franklin Regional Panthers

*-Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 4

*-Connellsville Falcons

Latrobe Wildcats

Hempfield Spartans

Section 5

*-Waynesburg Central Raiders

West Allegheny Indians

Trinity Hillers

Section 6

*-Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 2A

Section 1

*-Burgettstown Blue Devils

McGuffey Highlanders

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Section 2

*-Frazier Commodores

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Southmoreland Scotties

Section 3

*-Quaker Valley Quakers

Montour Spartans

Carlynton Cougars

Section 4

*-Central Valley Warriors

*-Hopewell Vikings

*-Freedom Bulldogs

Section 5

*-Highlands Golden Rams

Laurel Spartans

Knoch Knights

Section 6

*-Burrell Buccaneers

Valley Vikings

Indiana Little Indians