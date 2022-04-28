WPIAL clinched: Baseball playoff picture through April 27, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 5:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ethan Erhard celebrates during a game against Upper St. Clair on April 5.

In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and most teams have one section series left on the regular season schedule. Some have two.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Wednesday.

Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Pine-Richland Rams

North Allegheny Tigers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Hempfield Spartans

Class 5A: 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Latrobe Wildcats

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Hampton Talbots

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Plum Mustangs

West Allegheny Indians

Shaler Titans

South Fayette Lions

Chartiers Valley Colts

Peters Township Indians

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 4A: 4 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Knoch Knights

North Catholic Trojans

Montour Spartans

West Mifflin Titans

Class 3A: 7 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Hopewell Vikings

Mohawk Warriors

Ellwood City Wolverines

South Park Eagles

Avonworth Antelopes

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

East Allegheny Wildcats

Class 2A: 7 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Riverside Panthers

Serra Catholic Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Class A: 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Avella Eagles

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers