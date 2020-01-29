WPIAL Clinched: Boys basketball through Jan. 28.
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 12:02 AM
The WPIAL boys basketball regular season has a week and a half left as January is coming to an end with only three days remaining.
The playoff field is starting to take shape. When the regular season ends, at least 76 boys basketball teams will earn a spot in the WPIAL postseason.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Until then, we will update the list of teams that have qualified after each night of section play.
Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Class 6A: (8 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Butler Golden Tornado
Pine-Richland Rams
Central Catholic Vikings
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Peters Township Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Class 5A: (6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Penn Hills Indians
McKeesport Tigers
Chartiers Valley Colts
Shaler Titans
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Class 4A: (10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Highlands Golden Rams
Knoch Knights
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Derry Trojans
Ambridge Bridgers
Blackhawk Cougars
Uniontown Red Raiders
Belle Vernon Leopards
Ringgold Rams
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Class 3A: (12 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Lincoln Park Leopards
Beaver Falls Tigers
North Catholic Trojans
Carlynton Cougars
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Avonworth Antelopes
South Allegheny Gladiators
Steel Valley Ironmen
Charleroi Cougars
Washington Little Prexies
McGuffey Highlanders
Southmoreland Scotties
Class 2A: (7 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Springdale Dynamos
Sto-Rox Vikings
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Jeannette Jayhawks
Brentwood Spartans
Serra Catholic Eagles
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Class A: (8 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Vincentian Academy Royals
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Geibel Catholic Gators
Monessen Greyhounds
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Imani Christian Saints
Clairton Bears
Leechburg Blue Devils
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.