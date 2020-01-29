WPIAL Clinched: Boys basketball through Jan. 28.

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Anthony Chiccitt drives to the basket against St. Clair’s Zack Kingseed during their game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Upper St. Clair High School.

The WPIAL boys basketball regular season has a week and a half left as January is coming to an end with only three days remaining.

The playoff field is starting to take shape. When the regular season ends, at least 76 boys basketball teams will earn a spot in the WPIAL postseason.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Until then, we will update the list of teams that have qualified after each night of section play.

Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Class 6A: (8 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Butler Golden Tornado

Pine-Richland Rams

Central Catholic Vikings

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Peters Township Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Class 5A: (6 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Penn Hills Indians

McKeesport Tigers

Chartiers Valley Colts

Shaler Titans

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Class 4A: (10 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Highlands Golden Rams

Knoch Knights

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Derry Trojans

Ambridge Bridgers

Blackhawk Cougars

Uniontown Red Raiders

Belle Vernon Leopards

Ringgold Rams

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Class 3A: (12 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Lincoln Park Leopards

Beaver Falls Tigers

North Catholic Trojans

Carlynton Cougars

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Avonworth Antelopes

South Allegheny Gladiators

Steel Valley Ironmen

Charleroi Cougars

Washington Little Prexies

McGuffey Highlanders

Southmoreland Scotties

Class 2A: (7 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Springdale Dynamos

Sto-Rox Vikings

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Jeannette Jayhawks

Brentwood Spartans

Serra Catholic Eagles

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Class A: (8 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Vincentian Academy Royals

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Geibel Catholic Gators

Monessen Greyhounds

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Imani Christian Saints

Clairton Bears

Leechburg Blue Devils

