WPIAL Clinched: Boys soccer teams through Thursday, Oct. 10
Friday, October 11, 2019 | 12:23 AM
There are just a couple of make-up matches left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Thursday, Oct. 10.
Class AAAA – Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes:
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Baldwin Highlanders
Plum Mustangs
Norwin Knights
Connellsville Falcons
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Class AAA – 15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Moon Tigers
West Allegheny Indians
Blackhawk Cougars
Ambridge Bridgers
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Ringgold Rams
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
South Fayette Lions
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Chartiers Valley Colts
(Indiana, Highlands, Albert Gallatin are still alive)
Class AA – Set with 16 playoff teams. No byes, no preliminary round matches:
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Steel Valley Ironmen
Deer Lakes Lancers
Shady Side Academy Indians
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Burrell Buccaneers
Charleroi Cougars
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Southmoreland Scotties
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Quaker Valley Quakers
North Catholic Trojans
Freedom Bulldogs
Central Valley Warriors
Class A – 16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Riverside Panthers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Winchester Thurston Bears
Trinity Christian Falcons
Serra Catholic Eagles
Carlynton Cougars
Springdale Dynamos
Avonworth Antelopes
Riverview Raiders
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Brentwood Spartans
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
(Mohawk is still alive)
