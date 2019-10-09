WPIAL Clinched: Boys soccer teams through Tuesday, Oct. 8

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 11:55 PM

There is less than one week left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Class AAAA – 11 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Canon McMillan Big Macs

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Plum Mustangs

Norwin Knights

Connellsville Falcons

Woodland Hills Wolverines

(Baldwin, Bethel Park are still alive)

Class AAA – 13 of a possible 19 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Moon Tigers

West Allegheny Indians

Blackhawk Cougars

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Ringgold Rams

Franklin Regional Panthers

South Fayette Lions

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Chartiers Valley Colts

(Indiana, Highlands, Ambridge, Montour, Laurel Highlands, Albert Gallatin are still alive)

Class AA – 15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched playoff spots:

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Steel Valley Ironmen

Deer Lakes Lancers

Shady Side Academy Indians

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Charleroi Cougars

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Southmoreland Scotties

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Quaker Valley Quakers

Freedom Bulldogs

North Catholic Trojans

Central Valley Warriors

(Burrell, Mt. Pleasant are still alive),

Class A – 15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Riverside Panthers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Winchester Thurston Bears

Trinity Christian Falcons

Serra Catholic Eagles

Carlynton Cougars

Springdale Dynamos

Avonworth Antelopes

Riverview Raiders

Brentwood Spartans

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

(Beaver County Christian, Quigley Catholic, Mohawk are still alive)

