WPIAL Clinched: Boys soccer teams through Tuesday, Oct. 8
Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 11:55 PM
There is less than one week left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Class AAAA – 11 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Canon McMillan Big Macs
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Plum Mustangs
Norwin Knights
Connellsville Falcons
Woodland Hills Wolverines
(Baldwin, Bethel Park are still alive)
Class AAA – 13 of a possible 19 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Moon Tigers
West Allegheny Indians
Blackhawk Cougars
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Ringgold Rams
Franklin Regional Panthers
South Fayette Lions
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Chartiers Valley Colts
(Indiana, Highlands, Ambridge, Montour, Laurel Highlands, Albert Gallatin are still alive)
Class AA – 15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched playoff spots:
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Steel Valley Ironmen
Deer Lakes Lancers
Shady Side Academy Indians
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Charleroi Cougars
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Southmoreland Scotties
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Quaker Valley Quakers
Freedom Bulldogs
North Catholic Trojans
Central Valley Warriors
(Burrell, Mt. Pleasant are still alive),
Class A – 15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Riverside Panthers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Winchester Thurston Bears
Trinity Christian Falcons
Serra Catholic Eagles
Carlynton Cougars
Springdale Dynamos
Avonworth Antelopes
Riverview Raiders
Brentwood Spartans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
(Beaver County Christian, Quigley Catholic, Mohawk are still alive)
