WPIAL Clinched: Boys soccer through Oct. 14, 2020



Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 1:27 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes goalkeeper Nick Braun fends off Shady Side Academy’s Suski Jackson during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Deer Lakes.

There is less than a week left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie also qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wed. Oct. 21.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Class 4A – 10 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff berths

Seneca Valley Raiders

North Allegheny Tigers

Fox Chapel Foxes

Butler Golden Tornado

Peters Township Indians

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Norwin Knights

Central Catholic Vikings

Latrobe Wildcats

Class 3A – 15 of a possible 19 teams have clinched playoff berths

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Indiana Little Indians

Hampton Talbots

Knoch Knights

West Allegheny Indians

Moon Tigers

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Plum Mustangs

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Class 2A – 15 of a possible 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Avonworth Antelopes

Shady Side Academy Indians

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Charleroi Cougars

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Southmoreland Scotties

North Catholic Trojans

Quaker Valley Quakers

Ambridge Bridgers

Freedom Buldogs

Class A – 16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched playoff berths

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Riverside Panthers

Winchester Thurston Bears

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Trinity Christian Falcons

Springdale Dynamos

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Carlynton Cougars

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Brentwood Spartans

Bentworth Bearcats