WPIAL Clinched: Boys soccer through Oct. 14, 2020
Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 1:27 AM
There is less than a week left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie also qualify for the postseason.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Class 4A – 10 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff berths
Seneca Valley Raiders
North Allegheny Tigers
Fox Chapel Foxes
Butler Golden Tornado
Peters Township Indians
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Norwin Knights
Central Catholic Vikings
Latrobe Wildcats
Class 3A – 15 of a possible 19 teams have clinched playoff berths
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Indiana Little Indians
Hampton Talbots
Knoch Knights
West Allegheny Indians
Moon Tigers
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Plum Mustangs
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Class 2A – 15 of a possible 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Avonworth Antelopes
Shady Side Academy Indians
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Charleroi Cougars
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Southmoreland Scotties
North Catholic Trojans
Quaker Valley Quakers
Ambridge Bridgers
Freedom Buldogs
Class A – 16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched playoff berths
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Riverside Panthers
Winchester Thurston Bears
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Trinity Christian Falcons
Springdale Dynamos
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Carlynton Cougars
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Brentwood Spartans
Bentworth Bearcats
