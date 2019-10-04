WPIAL Clinched: Boys soccer through Oct. 3, 2019

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 11:59 PM

There are less than two weeks left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 16.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Thursday, Oct. 3.

Class AAAA – 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Canon McMillan Big Macs

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Plum Mustangs

Norwin Knights

Connellsville Falcons

Class AAA – 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Moon Tigers

West Allegheny Indians

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Franklin Regional Panthers

South Fayette Lions

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Chartiers Valley Colts

Class AA – 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Steel Valley Ironmen

Deer Lakes Lancers

Shady Side Academy Indians

Charleroi Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

Freedom Bulldogs

North Catholic Trojans

Class A – 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Riverside Panthers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Winchester Thurston Bears

Trinity Christian Falcons

Springdale Dynamos

Carlynton Cougars

Avonworth Antelopes

Brentwood Spartans

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.