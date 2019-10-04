WPIAL Clinched: Boys soccer through Oct. 3, 2019
Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 11:59 PM
There are less than two weeks left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 16.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Thursday, Oct. 3.
Class AAAA – 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Canon McMillan Big Macs
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Plum Mustangs
Norwin Knights
Connellsville Falcons
Class AAA – 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Moon Tigers
West Allegheny Indians
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Franklin Regional Panthers
South Fayette Lions
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Chartiers Valley Colts
Class AA – 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Steel Valley Ironmen
Deer Lakes Lancers
Shady Side Academy Indians
Charleroi Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
Freedom Bulldogs
North Catholic Trojans
Class A – 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:
Riverside Panthers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Winchester Thurston Bears
Trinity Christian Falcons
Springdale Dynamos
Carlynton Cougars
Avonworth Antelopes
Brentwood Spartans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.