WPIAL Clinched: Final boys soccer playoff field

By:

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 11:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Blake Cooper (left) celebrates his goal with Anthony DiFalco during their game against South Fayette Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Murrysville.

Section play is over and the playoff field is set in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday at noon.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs.

Class AAAA – Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first round byes:

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Baldwin Highlanders

Plum Mustangs

Norwin Knights

Connellsville Falcons

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Class AAA – Set with 16 playoff teams. No byes, no preliminary round matches:

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Indiana Little Indians

Moon Tigers

West Allegheny Indians

Blackhawk Cougars

Ambridge Bridgers

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Ringgold Rams

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

South Fayette Lions

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Chartiers Valley Colts

Class AA – Set with 16 playoff teams. No byes, no preliminary round matches:

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Steel Valley Ironmen

Deer Lakes Lancers

Shady Side Academy Indians

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Burrell Buccaneers

Charleroi Cougars

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Southmoreland Scotties

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Quaker Valley Quakers

North Catholic Trojans

Freedom Bulldogs

Central Valley Warriors

Class A – Set with 17 playoff teams. One preliminary round match:

Riverside Panthers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Mohawk Warriors

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Winchester Thurston Bears

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Trinity Christian Falcons

Serra Catholic Eagles

Carlynton Cougars

Springdale Dynamos

Avonworth Antelopes

Riverview Raiders

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brentwood Spartans

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.