WPIAL Clinched: Final boys soccer playoff spots decided

By:

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 10:58 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholics’ Max House makes a diving save against Trinity Christian on Sept. 30.

Section play in the regular season is in the books as the field for the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs is now set. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie also qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Here is the final list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs that start Saturday, Oct. 24.

Class AAAA – Set with 12 playoff teams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Peters Township Indians

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Baldwin Highlanders

Norwin Knights

Central Catholic Vikings

Latrobe Wildcats

Allderdice Dragons

Class AAA – Set with 16 playoff teams

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Indiana Little Indians

Knoch Knights

West Allegheny Indians

Moon Tigers

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Gateway Gators

Class AA – Set with 16 playoff teams

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Avonworth Antelopes

Shady Side Academy

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Leechburg Blue Devils

Charleroi Cougars

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Southmoreland Scotties

North Catholic Trojans

Quaker Valley Quakers

Ambridge Bridgers

Freedom Bulldogs

Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Riverside Panthers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Winchester Thurston Bears

Serra Catholic Eagles

Trinity Christian Falcons

Springdale Dynamos

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Carlynton Cougars

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brentwood Spartans

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Bentworth Bearcats