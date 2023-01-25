WPIAL clinched: Final few playoff spots up for grabs as wrestling regular season concludes

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 6:35 PM

Andrew Palla | Tribune-Review Montour’s Peter Chacon (back) reverses position on Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw (front) during the 139-pound finals of the Allegheny County wrestling championships Saturday.

The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is nearly complete with teams finishing their section schedules on Wednesday.

The top three teams from each section qualify for the 2023 WPIAL team wrestling playoffs starting on Monday.

If three or more teams have identical records against each other, the following tie-breaking system will be used:

a) The team whose opposing wrestlers or team personnel has been penalized the greater number of team points for flagrant or unsportsmanlike conduct shall be declared the winner.

b) The team whose opposing wrestlers or team personnel has been penalized the greater number of team point deductions shall be declared the winner.

c) The team having won the greater number of matches (including forfeits) shall be declared the winner.

d) The team having accumulated the greater total number of falls, defaults, forfeits, and disqualifications shall be declared the winner.

e) The team having the greater number of technical falls shall be declared the winner.

f) The team having the greater number of major decisions shall be declared the winner.

g) The team having the greater number of total match points shall be declared the winner.

h) If none of the above resolves the tie, a flip of a disk will determine the winner.

The brackets will be released Thursday.

Here are the teams that have clinched a playoff berth.

Section 1-3A

Plum Mustangs

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Winner of the Fox Chapel at Central Catholic match

Section 2-3A

Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Section 3-3A

Norwin Knights

Wednesday’s key matches to determine the two other playoff spots:

Penn-Trafford (3-1) at Norwin (4-0) and Franklin Regional (3-1) at Thomas Jefferson (3-1)

Section 4-3A

Connellsville Falcons

Hempfield Spartans

Section 5-3A

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Wednesday’s key matches to determine the two other playoff spots:

Trinity (3-1) at Waynesburg Central (4-0) and South Fayette (2-2) at West Allegheny (3-1)

Section 6-3A

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Wednesday’s key matches to determine the final playoff spot:

Baldwin (1-3) at Bethel Park (2-2) and Mt. Lebanon (0-4) at Upper St. Clair (1-3)

Section 1-2A

Burgettstown Blue Devils

McGuffey Highlanders

Winner of Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center match

Section 2-2A

Frazier Commodores

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Southmoreland Scotties

Section 3-2A

Quaker Valley Quakers

Montour Spartans

Carlynton Cougars

Section 4-2A

Central Valley Warriors

Hopewell Vikings

Freedom Bulldogs

Section 5-2A

Highlands Golden Rams

Wednesday’s key match to determine the two other playoff spots:

Laurel (4-1) at Hampton (3-2). If Spartans win, they and Knoch (4-2) clinch. If Talbots win, there is a three-way tie for second place with above tiebreaker procedure in effect.

Section 6-2A

Burrell Buccaneers

Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s key matches to determine the two other playoff spots:

Tuesday: Ligonier Valley (2-2) at Valley (3-1). If Valley wins, the Vikings clinch as does Indiana. If Ligonier Valley wins, these two Wednesday matches will determine playoff spots:

Wednesday: Indiana (4-1) at Valley and Ligonier Valley at Derry (2-3)