WPIAL clinched: Final few playoff spots up for grabs as wrestling regular season concludes
By:
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 6:35 PM
The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is nearly complete with teams finishing their section schedules on Wednesday.
The top three teams from each section qualify for the 2023 WPIAL team wrestling playoffs starting on Monday.
If three or more teams have identical records against each other, the following tie-breaking system will be used:
a) The team whose opposing wrestlers or team personnel has been penalized the greater number of team points for flagrant or unsportsmanlike conduct shall be declared the winner.
b) The team whose opposing wrestlers or team personnel has been penalized the greater number of team point deductions shall be declared the winner.
c) The team having won the greater number of matches (including forfeits) shall be declared the winner.
d) The team having accumulated the greater total number of falls, defaults, forfeits, and disqualifications shall be declared the winner.
e) The team having the greater number of technical falls shall be declared the winner.
f) The team having the greater number of major decisions shall be declared the winner.
g) The team having the greater number of total match points shall be declared the winner.
h) If none of the above resolves the tie, a flip of a disk will determine the winner.
The brackets will be released Thursday.
Here are the teams that have clinched a playoff berth.
Section 1-3A
Plum Mustangs
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Winner of the Fox Chapel at Central Catholic match
Section 2-3A
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Section 3-3A
Norwin Knights
Wednesday’s key matches to determine the two other playoff spots:
Penn-Trafford (3-1) at Norwin (4-0) and Franklin Regional (3-1) at Thomas Jefferson (3-1)
Section 4-3A
Connellsville Falcons
Hempfield Spartans
Section 5-3A
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Wednesday’s key matches to determine the two other playoff spots:
Trinity (3-1) at Waynesburg Central (4-0) and South Fayette (2-2) at West Allegheny (3-1)
Section 6-3A
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Wednesday’s key matches to determine the final playoff spot:
Baldwin (1-3) at Bethel Park (2-2) and Mt. Lebanon (0-4) at Upper St. Clair (1-3)
Section 1-2A
Burgettstown Blue Devils
McGuffey Highlanders
Winner of Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center match
Section 2-2A
Frazier Commodores
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Southmoreland Scotties
Section 3-2A
Quaker Valley Quakers
Montour Spartans
Carlynton Cougars
Section 4-2A
Central Valley Warriors
Hopewell Vikings
Freedom Bulldogs
Section 5-2A
Highlands Golden Rams
Wednesday’s key match to determine the two other playoff spots:
Laurel (4-1) at Hampton (3-2). If Spartans win, they and Knoch (4-2) clinch. If Talbots win, there is a three-way tie for second place with above tiebreaker procedure in effect.
Section 6-2A
Burrell Buccaneers
Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s key matches to determine the two other playoff spots:
Tuesday: Ligonier Valley (2-2) at Valley (3-1). If Valley wins, the Vikings clinch as does Indiana. If Ligonier Valley wins, these two Wednesday matches will determine playoff spots:
Wednesday: Indiana (4-1) at Valley and Ligonier Valley at Derry (2-3)
