WPIAL clinched for May 12, 2021: Baseball teams jockey for last few playoff spots
By:
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | 10:53 PM
Only a few section games are left with playoff implications as three of the six classifications have their playoff fields set.
Exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. Friday.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Wednesday.
Class 6A
Set with 9 playoff teams, one first-round game
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Central Catholic Vikings
Seneca Valley Raiders
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Class 5A
16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Gateway Gators
Latrobe Wildcats
Plum Mustangs
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Fox Chapel Foxes
Hampton Talbots
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Shaler Titans
Chartiers Valley Colts
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Connellsville Falcons
Peters Township Indians
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Note: Armstrong is still alive and can clinch a playoff berth with a win at Fox Chapel on Thursday.
Class 4A
11 of a possible 15 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Highlands Golden Rams
Knoch Knights
Indiana Little Indians
Montour Spartans
Blackhawk Cougars
New Castle Red Hurricane
Quaker Valley Quakers
Beaver Bobcats
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Note: Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Ringgold, Greensburg Salem are still alive.
• If Belle Vernon beats Greensburg Salem and Ringgold beats Uniontown on Thursday, Belle Vernon and Ringgold qualify and Elizabeth Forward is out based on tiebreaker with Ringgold.
• If Belle Vernon beats Greensburg Salem and Uniontown wins, Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward qualify.
• If Greensburg Salem and Ringgold win, it would force a four-way tie and all four teams. Greensburg Salem, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward and Ringgold would qualify.
• If Greensburg Salem and Uniontown win, Greensburg Salem and Elizabeth Forward qualify and Belle Vernon is out based on head-to-head tiebreaker with GS and EF.
Class 3A
Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes, no preliminary round games
Hopewell Vikings
Ellwood City Wolverines
Mohawk Warriors
New Brighton Lions
Avonworth Antelopes
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Derry Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
Valley Vikings
Ligonier Valley Rams
McGuffey Highlanders
Yough Cougars
Brownsville Falcons
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Class 2A
15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Bentworth Bearcats
Shenango Wildcats
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
Riverside Panthers
Serra Catholic Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
Note: Northgate, Jeannette are still alive.
Class A
Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes
Rochester Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Union Scotties
Avella Eagles
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Riverview Raiders
Leechburg Blue Devils
Sewickley Academy Panthers
More Baseball• Norwin baseball batters Class 5A No. 1 Franklin Regional, 18-2
• Bethel Park baseball tunes up for playoffs with shutout of Thomas Jefferson
• High school roundup for May 11, 2021: Shaler softball takes section title on walk-off winner
• WPIAL clinched for May 11, 2021: Handful of baseball bids still on the table
• Yough baseball sweeps Southmoreland in doubleheader