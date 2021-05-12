WPIAL clinched for May 12, 2021: Baseball teams jockey for last few playoff spots

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | 10:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Drew Doherty (26) fist bumps Brady Alexander after scoring during their game against Knoch on May 4.

Only a few section games are left with playoff implications as three of the six classifications have their playoff fields set.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Wednesday.

Class 6A

Set with 9 playoff teams, one first-round game

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Central Catholic Vikings

Seneca Valley Raiders

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Class 5A

16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Gateway Gators

Latrobe Wildcats

Plum Mustangs

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Fox Chapel Foxes

Hampton Talbots

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Shaler Titans

Chartiers Valley Colts

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Connellsville Falcons

Peters Township Indians

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Note: Armstrong is still alive and can clinch a playoff berth with a win at Fox Chapel on Thursday.

Class 4A

11 of a possible 15 teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Catholic Trojans

Highlands Golden Rams

Knoch Knights

Indiana Little Indians

Montour Spartans

Blackhawk Cougars

New Castle Red Hurricane

Quaker Valley Quakers

Beaver Bobcats

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Note: Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Ringgold, Greensburg Salem are still alive.

• If Belle Vernon beats Greensburg Salem and Ringgold beats Uniontown on Thursday, Belle Vernon and Ringgold qualify and Elizabeth Forward is out based on tiebreaker with Ringgold.

• If Belle Vernon beats Greensburg Salem and Uniontown wins, Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward qualify.

• If Greensburg Salem and Ringgold win, it would force a four-way tie and all four teams. Greensburg Salem, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward and Ringgold would qualify.

• If Greensburg Salem and Uniontown win, Greensburg Salem and Elizabeth Forward qualify and Belle Vernon is out based on head-to-head tiebreaker with GS and EF.

Class 3A

Set with 16 playoff teams, no byes, no preliminary round games

Hopewell Vikings

Ellwood City Wolverines

Mohawk Warriors

New Brighton Lions

Avonworth Antelopes

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Derry Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

Ligonier Valley Rams

McGuffey Highlanders

Yough Cougars

Brownsville Falcons

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Class 2A

15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Bentworth Bearcats

Shenango Wildcats

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Riverside Panthers

Serra Catholic Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

Note: Northgate, Jeannette are still alive.

Class A

Set with 12 playoff teams, four first-round byes

Rochester Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Union Scotties

Avella Eagles

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

West Greene Pioneers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Riverview Raiders

Leechburg Blue Devils

Sewickley Academy Panthers