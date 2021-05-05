WPIAL clinched for May 5, 2021: Baseball playoff spots still up for grabs
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 10:37 PM
Some WPIAL baseball teams are done, while most others still have some section series games remaining.
Between covid-related shutdowns and this lovely week of weather, there are still a lot of playoff berths up for grabs.
The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs.
Whether the top four teams from each section qualify as expected or there are open fields like the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district baseball playoffs.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Wednesday.
Class 6A (7 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Central Catholic Vikings
Seneca Valley Raiders
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Class 5A (10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Plum Mustangs
Fox Chapel Foxes
Mars Fightin’ Planets
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Shaler Titans
Chartiers Valley Colts
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Class 4A (6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Montour Spartans
Blackhawk Cougars
New Castle Red Hurricane
Class 3A (13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Hopewell Vikings
Ellwood City Wolverines
Mohawk Warriors
New Brighton Lions
Avonworth Antelopes
South Park Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
McGuffey Highlanders
Brownsville Falcons
Yough Cougars
Class 2A (9 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Shenango Wildcats
Serra Catholic Eagles
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Class A (9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)
Rochester Rams
Union Scotties
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
West Greene Pioneers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Riverview Raiders
