WPIAL clinched for May 5, 2021: Baseball playoff spots still up for grabs

By:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 10:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Drew Doherty celebrates as he scores against Knoch on Tuesday.

Some WPIAL baseball teams are done, while most others still have some section series games remaining.

Between covid-related shutdowns and this lovely week of weather, there are still a lot of playoff berths up for grabs.

The district is expected to decide early next week the makeup of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs.

Whether the top four teams from each section qualify as expected or there are open fields like the basketball postseason, these teams listed below have secured a spot in the district baseball playoffs.

One thing that won’t change is exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Wednesday.

Class 6A (7 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Central Catholic Vikings

Seneca Valley Raiders

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Class 5A (10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Plum Mustangs

Fox Chapel Foxes

Mars Fightin’ Planets

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Shaler Titans

Chartiers Valley Colts

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Class 4A (6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Montour Spartans

Blackhawk Cougars

New Castle Red Hurricane

Class 3A (13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Hopewell Vikings

Ellwood City Wolverines

Mohawk Warriors

New Brighton Lions

Avonworth Antelopes

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

McGuffey Highlanders

Brownsville Falcons

Yough Cougars

Class 2A (9 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Class A (9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Rochester Rams

Union Scotties

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

West Greene Pioneers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Riverview Raiders