WPIAL clinched for Oct. 10, 2021: Girls soccer
By:
Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Section play in the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer regular season has one week left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Oct. 20.
Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Sunday:
Class 4A – 9 of at least 12 teams have qualified
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Seneca Valley Raiders
Moon Tigers
Peters Township Indians
Latrobe Wildcats
Norwin Knights
Fox Chapel Foxes
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 3A – 11 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Franklin Regional Panthers
Hampton Talbots
Gateway Gators
Connellsville Falcons
Belle Vernon Leopards
Plum Mustangs
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
Class 2A – 13 of at least 16 teams have qualified
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Beaver Bobcats
Quaker Valley Quakers
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Southmoreland Scotties
Yough Cougars
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Class A – 14 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Springdale Dynamos
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Serra Catholic Eagles
Steel Valley Ironmen
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Freedom Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Winchester Thurston Bears
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
