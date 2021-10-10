WPIAL clinched for Oct. 10, 2021: Girls soccer

Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 12:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon goalkeeper Serayah Leech celebrates with Olivia Shaver after defeating Peters Twp. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Moon Area High School. Moon won, 1-0.

Section play in the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer regular season has one week left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Oct. 20.

Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Sunday:

Class 4A – 9 of at least 12 teams have qualified

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Seneca Valley Raiders

Moon Tigers

Peters Township Indians

Latrobe Wildcats

Norwin Knights

Fox Chapel Foxes

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 3A – 11 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Franklin Regional Panthers

Hampton Talbots

Gateway Gators

Connellsville Falcons

Belle Vernon Leopards

Plum Mustangs

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

Class 2A – 13 of at least 16 teams have qualified

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Beaver Bobcats

Quaker Valley Quakers

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Southmoreland Scotties

Yough Cougars

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Class A – 14 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Springdale Dynamos

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Serra Catholic Eagles

Steel Valley Ironmen

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Freedom Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Winchester Thurston Bears

Aquinas Academy Crusaders