WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 11, 2021: Boys soccer
Monday, October 11, 2021 | 11:24 PM
Section play in the regular season is winding down and the 2021 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs are just around the corner. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.
Two of the four playoff fields are now set as the qualifiers have all been determined in both Class 4A and A.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified through Monday.
Class 4A – Set with 12 playoff teams
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Norwin Knights
Allderdice Dragons
Central Catholic Vikings
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 3A – 14 of 16 teams have qualified
Hampton Talbots
Kiski Area Cavalier
Mars Fightin’ Planets
West Allegheny Indians
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
Montour Spartans
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Belle Vernon Leopards
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Trinity Hillers
Franklin Regional Panthers
Plum Mustangs
Gateway Gators
Class 2A – 13 of at least 16 teams have qualified
South Park Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
East Allegheny Wildcats
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Leechburg Blue Devils
Charleroi Cougars
McGuffey Highlanders
Quaker Valley Quakers
Ambridge Bridgers
North Catholic Trojans
Freedom Bulldogs
Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Riverside Panthers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Trinity Christian Falcons
Serra Catholic Eagles
Jeannette Jayhawks
Winchester Thurston Bears
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Springdale Dynamos
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Bentworth Bearcats
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Brentwood Spartans
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
