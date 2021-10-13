WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 12, 2021: Girls soccer

By:

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | 10:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Sophie Kelly scores against Franklin Regional on Oct. 6.

Section play in the 2021 girls soccer regular season section play has less than one week left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Tuesday.

Class 4A – 9 of a possible 13 teams have qualified

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Seneca Valley Raiders

Moon Tigers

Peters Township Indians

Latrobe Wildcats

Norwin Knights

Fox Chapel Foxes

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 3A – 13 of a possible 19 teams have qualified

Franklin Regional Panthers

Hampton Talbots

Gateway Gators

Connellsville Falcons

Belle Vernon Leopards

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Plum Mustangs

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Class 2A – 14 of a possible 18 teams have qualified

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Beaver Bobcats

Quaker Valley Quakers

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Southmoreland Scotties

Yough Cougars

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

West Mifflin Titans

Class A – 15 of 16 teams have qualified

Springdale Dynamos

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Serra Catholic Eagles

Steel Valley Ironmen

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Freedom Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

South Side Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Winchester Thurston Bears

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors