WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 12, 2021: Girls volleyball

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | 10:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Kyla Hartoyo scores against Greensburg Central Catholic on Sept. 13.

There are still two weeks left in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, but several teams have already clinched a spot in the upcoming district playoffs.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.

Class 4A –6 of at least 12 teams have qualified

Shaler Titans

North Allegheny Tigers

Moon Tigers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 3A – 7 of at least 20 teams have qualified

Plum Mustangs

South Fayette Lions

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Hampton Talbots

Freeport Yellowjackets

Armstrong River Hawks

Class 2A – 12 of at least 20 teams have qualified

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Shennago Wildcats

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Frazier Commodores

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Serra Catholic Eagles

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Class A – 10 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Union Scotties

Beaver County Christian Eagles

South Side Rams

Mapletown Maples

California Trojans

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Leechburg Blue Devils

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions