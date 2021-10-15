WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 14, 2021: Girls soccer

By:

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 11:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Sadie Navid heads the ball over Burrell’s Leah Brockett during their game on Sept. 27.

Section play in the 2021 girls soccer regular season section play has only a few makeup games left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The postseason fields are set in 3A and A, while one or two playoffs spots are up for grabs in 4A and 2A.

Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Thursday.

Class 4A – 11 of a possible 13 teams have qualified

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Moon Tigers

Peters Township Indians

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Latrobe Wildcats

Norwin Knights

Fox Chapel Foxes

Penn-Trafford Warriors

(Pine-Richland has two section games left. If they win them both, they are in. If they split, both PR and North Hills qualify. If they win both, NH is eliminated.)

Class 3A – Set with 16 playoff teams

Franklin Regional Panthers

Hampton Talbots

Gateway Gators

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Connellsville Falcons

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Plum Mustangs

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Penn Hills Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Class 2A – 16 of a possible 18 teams have qualified

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Beaver Bobcats

Quaker Valley Quakers

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Southmoreland Scotties

Yough Cougars

McGuffey Highlanders

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

West Mifflin Titans

(Valley can clinch with a win Monday over Freeport. Waynesburg can clinch with a win Saturday over McGuffey. South Allegheny is eliminated after tying West Mifflin because of head-to-head tiebreaker.)

Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams

Springdale Dynamos

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Riverview Raiders

Steel Valley Ironmen

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Bentworth Bearcats

Freedom Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

South Side Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Winchester Thurston Bears

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

(Despite finishing in the top four in Section 1-A, as a 2A school by enrollment, Apollo-Ridge could only qualify for the 2A playoffs if they won their section.)