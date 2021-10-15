WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 14, 2021: Girls soccer
Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 11:12 PM
Section play in the 2021 girls soccer regular season section play has only a few makeup games left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The postseason fields are set in 3A and A, while one or two playoffs spots are up for grabs in 4A and 2A.
Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Thursday.
Class 4A – 11 of a possible 13 teams have qualified
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Moon Tigers
Peters Township Indians
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Latrobe Wildcats
Norwin Knights
Fox Chapel Foxes
Penn-Trafford Warriors
(Pine-Richland has two section games left. If they win them both, they are in. If they split, both PR and North Hills qualify. If they win both, NH is eliminated.)
Class 3A – Set with 16 playoff teams
Franklin Regional Panthers
Hampton Talbots
Gateway Gators
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Connellsville Falcons
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Plum Mustangs
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Penn Hills Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Class 2A – 16 of a possible 18 teams have qualified
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Beaver Bobcats
Quaker Valley Quakers
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Southmoreland Scotties
Yough Cougars
McGuffey Highlanders
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
West Mifflin Titans
(Valley can clinch with a win Monday over Freeport. Waynesburg can clinch with a win Saturday over McGuffey. South Allegheny is eliminated after tying West Mifflin because of head-to-head tiebreaker.)
Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams
Springdale Dynamos
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Riverview Raiders
Steel Valley Ironmen
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Bentworth Bearcats
Freedom Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
South Side Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Winchester Thurston Bears
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
(Despite finishing in the top four in Section 1-A, as a 2A school by enrollment, Apollo-Ridge could only qualify for the 2A playoffs if they won their section.)
