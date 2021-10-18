WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 17, 2021: Boys soccer
Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 9:39 PM
Section play in the regular season is complete, and the WPIAL boys soccer playoffs are just around the corner. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. If teams are tied for a playoff spot and head-to-head does not break the tie, all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Here is the final list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Sunday.
Class 4A — Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first round byes:
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Norwin Knights
Allderdice Dragons
Central Catholic Vikings
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 3A — Set with 16 playoff teams:
Hampton Talbots
Kiski Area Cavalier
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Indiana Little Indians
West Allegheny Indians
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
Montour Spartans
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Franklin Regional Panthers
Plum Mustangs
Gateway Gators
Penn Hills Indians
Class 2A — Set with 16 playoff teams:
South Park Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
East Allegheny Wildcats
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Leechburg Blue Devils
Charleroi Cougars
McGuffey Highlanders
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Yough Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
Ambridge Bridgers
North Catholic Trojans
Freedom Bulldogs
(Keystone Oaks tied Avonworth for fourth place in Section 1-2A, but KO wins head-to-head tiebreaker})
Class A — Set with 16 playoff teams:
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Riverside Panthers
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Trinity Christian Falcons
Serra Catholic Eagles
Jeannette Jayhawks
Winchester Thurston Bears
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Springdale Dynamos
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Bentworth Bearcats
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Brentwood Spartans
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
