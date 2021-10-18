WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 17, 2021: Girls soccer

Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 9:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon goalkeeper Serayah Leech celebrates with Olivia Shaver after defeating Peters Twp. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Section play in the girls soccer regular season has only a few makeup games left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. If teams are tied for a playoff spot and head-to-head does not break the tie, all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The postseason fields are set in Class 3A and A, and two more teams hope to earn playoffs spots in Class 4A and 2A on Monday.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Sunday.

Class 4A — 12 of a possible 13 teams have qualified:

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

North Hills Indians

Moon Tigers

Peters Township Indians

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Latrobe Wildcats

Norwin Knights

Fox Chapel Foxes

Penn-Trafford Warriors

(Pine-Richland can clinch with a win at Shaler on Monday)

Class 3A – Set with 16 playoff teams:

Franklin Regional Panthers

Hampton Talbots

Gateway Gators

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Connellsville Falcons

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Plum Mustangs

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Penn Hills Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Class 2A — 17 of a possible 18 teams have qualified:

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Beaver Bobcats

Quaker Valley Quakers

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Southmoreland Scotties

Yough Cougars

McGuffey Highlanders

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

West Mifflin Titans

(Valley can clinch with a win Monday over Freeport on Monday. South Allegheny is eliminated after tying West Mifflin because of head-to-head tiebreaker)

Class A — Set with 16 playoff teams:

Springdale Dynamos

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Riverview Raiders

Steel Valley Ironmen

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Bentworth Bearcats

Freedom Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

South Side Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Winchester Thurston Bears

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

(Despite finishing in top four in Section 1-A, as a legit 2A school, Apollo-Ridge could only qualify for the 2A playoffs if it won their section)