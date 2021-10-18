WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 17, 2021: Girls soccer
By:
Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 9:59 PM
Section play in the girls soccer regular season has only a few makeup games left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. If teams are tied for a playoff spot and head-to-head does not break the tie, all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The postseason fields are set in Class 3A and A, and two more teams hope to earn playoffs spots in Class 4A and 2A on Monday.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Sunday.
Class 4A — 12 of a possible 13 teams have qualified:
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
North Hills Indians
Moon Tigers
Peters Township Indians
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Latrobe Wildcats
Norwin Knights
Fox Chapel Foxes
Penn-Trafford Warriors
(Pine-Richland can clinch with a win at Shaler on Monday)
Class 3A – Set with 16 playoff teams:
Franklin Regional Panthers
Hampton Talbots
Gateway Gators
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Connellsville Falcons
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Plum Mustangs
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Penn Hills Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Class 2A — 17 of a possible 18 teams have qualified:
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Beaver Bobcats
Quaker Valley Quakers
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Southmoreland Scotties
Yough Cougars
McGuffey Highlanders
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
West Mifflin Titans
(Valley can clinch with a win Monday over Freeport on Monday. South Allegheny is eliminated after tying West Mifflin because of head-to-head tiebreaker)
Class A — Set with 16 playoff teams:
Springdale Dynamos
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Riverview Raiders
Steel Valley Ironmen
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Bentworth Bearcats
Freedom Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
South Side Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Winchester Thurston Bears
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
(Despite finishing in top four in Section 1-A, as a legit 2A school, Apollo-Ridge could only qualify for the 2A playoffs if it won their section)
More High School Soccer Girls• Area standouts can get caught between high school, club soccer
• Plum girls soccer team ramping up for playoff run
• High school roundup for Oct. 14, 2021: Plum tops Oakland Catholic to finish perfect section slate
• WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 14, 2021: Girls soccer
• Westmoreland County girls soccer notes: Franklin Regional in top form