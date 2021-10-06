WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 5, 2021: Boys soccer
By:
Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 11:15 PM
Section play in the regular season is winding down and the 2021 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs are just around the corner. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Class 4A – 8 of at least 12 teams have qualified
Seneca Valley Raiders
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Norwin Knights
Allderdice Dragons
Central Catholic Vikings
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 3A – 11 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Hampton Talbots
Kiski Area Cavalier
Mars Fightin’ Planets
West Allegheny Indians
Moon Tigers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Belle Vernon Leopards
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Trinity Hillers
Franklin Regional Panthers
Plum Mustangs
Class 2A – 4 of at least 16 teams have qualified
South Park Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Charleroi Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
Class A – 14 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Riverside Panthers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jeannette Jayhawks
Trinity Christian Falcons
Serra Catholic Eagles
Winchester Thurston Bears
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Bentworth Bearcats
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Brentwood Spartans
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
More High School Soccer Boys• High school roundup for Oct. 5, 2021: Allderdice boys soccer rolls
• Westmoreland County boys athlete of the week: Yough’s Joe Obeldobel
• Kiski Area boys soccer team taking strides toward what it hopes will be a favorable playoff seed
• AK Valley Boys Athlete of the Week: Isaac Wetzel, Freeport soccer
• Early competition helps Knoch boys soccer prepare for playoff push