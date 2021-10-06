WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 5, 2021: Boys soccer

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 11:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum goalkeeper Austin Hereda makes a save against Franklin Regional on Sept. 7.

Section play in the regular season is winding down and the 2021 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs are just around the corner. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Class 4A – 8 of at least 12 teams have qualified

Seneca Valley Raiders

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Norwin Knights

Allderdice Dragons

Central Catholic Vikings

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 3A – 11 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Hampton Talbots

Kiski Area Cavalier

Mars Fightin’ Planets

West Allegheny Indians

Moon Tigers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Belle Vernon Leopards

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Trinity Hillers

Franklin Regional Panthers

Plum Mustangs

Class 2A – 4 of at least 16 teams have qualified

South Park Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Charleroi Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

Class A – 14 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Riverside Panthers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jeannette Jayhawks

Trinity Christian Falcons

Serra Catholic Eagles

Winchester Thurston Bears

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Bentworth Bearcats

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brentwood Spartans

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers