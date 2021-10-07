WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 6, 2021: Girls soccer
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 11:17 PM
Section play in the 2021 girls soccer regular season section play has just over one week left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.
Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Wednesday.
Class 4A – 8 of at least 12 teams have qualified
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Seneca Valley Raiders
Moon Tigers
Latrobe Wildcats
Norwin Knights
Fox Chapel Foxes
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 3A – 7 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Franklin Regional Panthers
Hampton Talbots
Connellsville Falcons
Plum Mustangs
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
Class 2A – 12 of at least 16 teams have qualified
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Beaver Bobcats
Quaker Valley Quakers
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Southmoreland Scotties
Yough Cougars
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Park Eagles
Class A – 11 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Springdale Dynamos
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Serra Catholic Eagles
Steel Valley Ironmen
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Freedom Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
South Side Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
