WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 6, 2021: Girls soccer

By:

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 11:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Ella Bulava scores past Norwin goalkeeper Riley Morningstar on Sept. 30.

Section play in the 2021 girls soccer regular season section play has just over one week left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Wednesday.

Class 4A – 8 of at least 12 teams have qualified

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Seneca Valley Raiders

Moon Tigers

Latrobe Wildcats

Norwin Knights

Fox Chapel Foxes

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 3A – 7 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Franklin Regional Panthers

Hampton Talbots

Connellsville Falcons

Plum Mustangs

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

Class 2A – 12 of at least 16 teams have qualified

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Beaver Bobcats

Quaker Valley Quakers

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Southmoreland Scotties

Yough Cougars

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Park Eagles

Class A – 11 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Springdale Dynamos

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Serra Catholic Eagles

Steel Valley Ironmen

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Freedom Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

South Side Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders