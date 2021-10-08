WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 7, 2021: Girls volleyball
Friday, October 8, 2021 | 12:00 AM
There are still two weeks left in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, but several teams have already clinched a spot in the upcoming district playoffs.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Thursday.
Class 4A –4 of at least 12 teams have qualified
Moon Tigers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 3A – 3 of at least 20 teams have qualified
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Hampton Talbots
Freeport Yellowjackets
Class 2A – 5 of at least 20 teams have qualified
Laurel Spartans
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Frazier Commodores
Waynesburg Raiders
Class A – 5 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Union Scotties
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Mapletown Maples
California Trojans
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
