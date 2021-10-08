WPIAL Clinched for Oct. 7, 2021: Girls volleyball

Friday, October 8, 2021

Tribune-Review

There are still two weeks left in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, but several teams have already clinched a spot in the upcoming district playoffs.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Thursday.

Class 4A –4 of at least 12 teams have qualified

Moon Tigers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 3A – 3 of at least 20 teams have qualified

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Hampton Talbots

Freeport Yellowjackets

Class 2A – 5 of at least 20 teams have qualified

Laurel Spartans

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Frazier Commodores

Waynesburg Raiders

Class A – 5 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Union Scotties

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Mapletown Maples

California Trojans

Bishop Canevin Crusaders