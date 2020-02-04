WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball clinchings through Feb. 3, 2020
Monday, February 3, 2020 | 11:02 PM
The WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down, and the playoff field is starting to grow.
When the regular season ends, at least 68 girls basketball teams will earn a spot in the WPIAL postseason.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Until then, we will update the list of teams that have qualified after each night of section play.
Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Monday, Feb. 3.
Class 6A (8 of a possible 9 playoff teams have clinched)
North Allegheny Tigers
Norwin Knights
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Baldwin Highlanders
Still alive: Shaler
Class 5A (11 of 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Chartiers Valley Colts
Trinity Hillers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Moon Tigers
Gateway Gators
Plum Mustangs
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Armstrong River Hawks
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Penn Hills Indians
Still alive: Winner of Penn-Trafford at Latrobe on Feb. 6 is in.
Class 4A (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Indiana Little Indians
Central Valley Warriors
Blackhawk Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
New Castle Red Hurricane
Southmoreland Scotties
McKeesport Tigers
West Mifflin Titans
Belle Vernon Leopards
Still alive: Elizabeth Forward is in if it beats Belle Vernon on Feb. 6.
Class 3A (11 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
Beaver Bobcats
Mohawk Warriors
Avonworth Antelopes
Seton LaSalle Rebels
South Park Eagles
Charleroi Cougars
Brownsville Falcons
Carlynton Cougars
Derry Trojans
East Allegheny Wildcats
Deer Lakes Lancers
Still alive: Freedom, Neshannock
Class 2A (Set with 12 playoff teams)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Laurel Spartans
Shenango Wildcats
Serra Catholic Eagles
Ellis School Tigers
Winchester Thurston Bears
Riverview Raiders
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Frazier Commodores
Class A (13 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)
Rochester Rams
Vincentian Academy Royals
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
West Greene Pioneers
Avella Eagles
Monessen Greyhounds
California Trojans
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Clairton Bears
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Propel Andrew Street Panthers
St. Joseph Spartans
Still alive: Quigley Catholic
