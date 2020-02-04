WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball clinchings through Feb. 3, 2020

Monday, February 3, 2020 | 11:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar blocks a shot by Fox Chapel’s Marissa Ritter during their game Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. NA won, 45-35.

The WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down, and the playoff field is starting to grow.

When the regular season ends, at least 68 girls basketball teams will earn a spot in the WPIAL postseason.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Until then, we will update the list of teams that have qualified after each night of section play.

Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Monday, Feb. 3.

Class 6A (8 of a possible 9 playoff teams have clinched)

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Baldwin Highlanders

Still alive: Shaler

Class 5A (11 of 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Chartiers Valley Colts

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Moon Tigers

Gateway Gators

Plum Mustangs

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Armstrong River Hawks

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn Hills Indians

Still alive: Winner of Penn-Trafford at Latrobe on Feb. 6 is in.

Class 4A (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Indiana Little Indians

Central Valley Warriors

Blackhawk Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

New Castle Red Hurricane

Southmoreland Scotties

McKeesport Tigers

West Mifflin Titans

Belle Vernon Leopards

Still alive: Elizabeth Forward is in if it beats Belle Vernon on Feb. 6.

Class 3A (11 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)

Beaver Bobcats

Mohawk Warriors

Avonworth Antelopes

Seton LaSalle Rebels

South Park Eagles

Charleroi Cougars

Brownsville Falcons

Carlynton Cougars

Derry Trojans

East Allegheny Wildcats

Deer Lakes Lancers

Still alive: Freedom, Neshannock

Class 2A (Set with 12 playoff teams)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Laurel Spartans

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Ellis School Tigers

Winchester Thurston Bears

Riverview Raiders

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Frazier Commodores

Class A (13 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)

Rochester Rams

Vincentian Academy Royals

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

West Greene Pioneers

Avella Eagles

Monessen Greyhounds

California Trojans

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Clairton Bears

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Propel Andrew Street Panthers

St. Joseph Spartans

Still alive: Quigley Catholic

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.