WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball clinchings through Feb. 6, 2020
Thursday, February 6, 2020 | 11:49 PM
The WPIAL girls basketball regular season is all but over with only a couple of section games remaining to be played Friday and Saturday.
The playoff field is nearly set. Sixty-nine girls basketball teams have earned a spot in the WPIAL postseason with one possible berth up in the air.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Thursday, Feb. 6.
Class 6A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)
North Allegheny Tigers
Norwin Knights
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Baldwin Highlanders
Class 5A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)
Chartiers Valley Colts
Trinity Hillers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Moon Tigers
Gateway Gators
Plum Mustangs
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Armstrong River Hawks
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Penn Hills Indians
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 4A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Indiana Little Indians
Central Valley Warriors
Blackhawk Cougars
Quaker Valley Quakers
New Castle Red Hurricane
Southmoreland Scotties
McKeesport Tigers
West Mifflin Titans
Belle Vernon Leopards
Class 3A: (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
Beaver Bobcats
Mohawk Warriors
Avonworth Antelopes
Freedom Bulldogs
South Park Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Charleroi Cougars
Brownsville Falcons
Carlynton Cougars
Derry Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
East Allegheny Wildcats
Still alive: Neshannock can clinch with a win at Avonworth on Saturday.
Class 2A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Laurel Spartans
South Side Rams
Shenango Wildcats
Serra Catholic Eagles
Ellis School Tigers
Winchester Thurston Bears
Riverview Raiders
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Frazier Commodores
Class A: (Set with 13 playoff teams, 3 first-round byes)
Rochester Rams
Vincentian Academy Royals
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
West Greene Pioneers
Avella Eagles
Monessen Greyhounds
California Trojans
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Clairton Bears
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Propel Andrew Street Panthers
St. Joseph Spartans
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
