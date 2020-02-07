WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball clinchings through Feb. 6, 2020

Thursday, February 6, 2020 | 11:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The South Park girls basketball team celebrates after winning the WPIAL Class 3A Section 2 title over Seton LaSalle on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Seton LaSalle High School.

The WPIAL girls basketball regular season is all but over with only a couple of section games remaining to be played Friday and Saturday.

The playoff field is nearly set. Sixty-nine girls basketball teams have earned a spot in the WPIAL postseason with one possible berth up in the air.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the Path to the Pete starting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here are the teams that have clinched a district playoff berth through Thursday, Feb. 6.

Class 6A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Baldwin Highlanders

Class 5A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)

Chartiers Valley Colts

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Moon Tigers

Gateway Gators

Plum Mustangs

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Armstrong River Hawks

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn Hills Indians

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 4A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Indiana Little Indians

Central Valley Warriors

Blackhawk Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

New Castle Red Hurricane

Southmoreland Scotties

McKeesport Tigers

West Mifflin Titans

Belle Vernon Leopards

Class 3A: (12 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)

Beaver Bobcats

Mohawk Warriors

Avonworth Antelopes

Freedom Bulldogs

South Park Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Charleroi Cougars

Brownsville Falcons

Carlynton Cougars

Derry Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

East Allegheny Wildcats

Still alive: Neshannock can clinch with a win at Avonworth on Saturday.

Class 2A: (Set with 12 playoff teams, 4 first-round byes)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Laurel Spartans

South Side Rams

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Ellis School Tigers

Winchester Thurston Bears

Riverview Raiders

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Frazier Commodores

Class A: (Set with 13 playoff teams, 3 first-round byes)

Rochester Rams

Vincentian Academy Royals

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

West Greene Pioneers

Avella Eagles

Monessen Greyhounds

California Trojans

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Clairton Bears

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Propel Andrew Street Panthers

St. Joseph Spartans

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.