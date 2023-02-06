WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 5, 2023

By:

Sunday, February 5, 2023 | 7:53 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jocelyn Bielak defends on North Catholic’s Tori Drevna in the first half Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

The 2023 WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down and the playoff field is growing.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Sunday:

Class 6A: (7 of a possible 11 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Norwin Knights

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Chartiers Valley Colts

Baldwin Highlanders

Class 5A: (13 of a possible 19 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Indiana Little Indians

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Armstrong River Hawks

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Oakland Catholic Eagles

McKeesport Tigers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

South Fayette Lions

Trinity Hillers

Lincoln Park Leopards

Montour Spartans

Class 4A: (11 of a possible 14 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Blackhawk Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

Beaver Bobcats

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Class 3A: (12 of a possible 19 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Mohawk Warriors

Avonworth Antelopes

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Yough Cougars

South Park Eagles

Class 2A: (15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Shenango Wildcats

Freedom Bulldogs

Aliquippa Quips

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Brentwood Spartans

Fort Cherry Rangers

Carlynton Cougars

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Clairton Bears

Winchester Thurston Bears

Washington Little Prexies

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

California Trojans

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Class A: (11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Monessen Greyhounds

West Greene Pioneers

Avella Eagles

Geibel Catholic Gators

Riverview Raiders

St. Joseph Spartans

Leechburg Blue Devils