WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer playoff field set
By:
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Section play in the 2020 regular season is complete and the field is set for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie also qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Here is the final list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs that begin on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Class AAAA – Set with 12 playoff teams
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Pine-Richland Rams
Peters Township Indians
Moon Tigers
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Fox Chapel Foxes
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Class AAA – Set with 16 playoff teams
Hampton Talbots
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Gateway Gators
Connellsville Falcons
Belle Vernon Leopards
Ringgold Rams
Trinity Hillers
Plum Mustangs
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Penn Hills Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
West Allegheny Indians
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
Class AA – Set with 16 playoff teams
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Ambridge Bridgers
Quaker Valley Quakers
Shady Side Academy
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Southmoreland Scotties
Brownsville Falcons
Yough Cougars
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
South Park Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Springdale Dynamos
Serra Catholic Eagles
Ligonier Valley Rams
Steel Valley Ironmen
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Bentworth Bearcats
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Riverside Panthers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Ellis School Tigers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
