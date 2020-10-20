WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer playoff field set

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 10:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto (10) battles Mt. Pleasant’s Emma Mckee for a header during their game on Oct. 13.

Section play in the 2020 regular season is complete and the field is set for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie also qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Here is the final list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs that begin on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Class AAAA – Set with 12 playoff teams

Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Pine-Richland Rams

Peters Township Indians

Moon Tigers

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Fox Chapel Foxes

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Class AAA – Set with 16 playoff teams

Hampton Talbots

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Gateway Gators

Connellsville Falcons

Belle Vernon Leopards

Ringgold Rams

Trinity Hillers

Plum Mustangs

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn Hills Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

West Allegheny Indians

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

Class AA – Set with 16 playoff teams

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Ambridge Bridgers

Quaker Valley Quakers

Shady Side Academy

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Southmoreland Scotties

Brownsville Falcons

Yough Cougars

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

South Park Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Springdale Dynamos

Serra Catholic Eagles

Ligonier Valley Rams

Steel Valley Ironmen

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Bentworth Bearcats

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Riverside Panthers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Ellis School Tigers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors