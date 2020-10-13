WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer teams through Oct. 13, 2020
Tuesday, October 13, 2020 | 11:26 PM
There is less than a week left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wed. Oct. 21.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Tuesday, Oct. 13
Class 4A – 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Pine-Richland Rams
Peters Township Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 3A – 14 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Hampton Talbots
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Gateway Gators
Connellsville Falcons
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Ringgold Rams
Plum Mustangs
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Mars Fightin’ Planets
West Allegheny Indians
Montour Spartans
Class 2A – 14 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Shady Side Academy Indians
Burrell Buccaneers
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Deer Lakes Lancers
Southmoreland Scotties
Brownsville Falcons
Yough Cougars
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
South Park Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Class A – 15 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Springdale Dynamos
Serra Catholic Eagles
Steel Valley Ironmen
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Bentworth Bearcats
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Riverside Panthers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Ellis School Tigers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
