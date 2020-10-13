WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer teams through Oct. 13, 2020

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 | 11:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Kaitlyn Hayden battles Bishop Canevin’s Julianna Umalin for a header during their game on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Youthtowne in Clinton.

There is less than a week left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wed. Oct. 21.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Tuesday, Oct. 13

Class 4A – 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Pine-Richland Rams

Peters Township Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 3A – 14 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Hampton Talbots

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Gateway Gators

Connellsville Falcons

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Ringgold Rams

Plum Mustangs

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Mars Fightin’ Planets

West Allegheny Indians

Montour Spartans

Class 2A – 14 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Shady Side Academy Indians

Burrell Buccaneers

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Deer Lakes Lancers

Southmoreland Scotties

Brownsville Falcons

Yough Cougars

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

South Park Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Class A – 15 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Springdale Dynamos

Serra Catholic Eagles

Steel Valley Ironmen

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Bentworth Bearcats

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Riverside Panthers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Ellis School Tigers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors