WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer teams through Oct. 13

Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 11:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tehya Dave battles Avonworth’s Emma Smith for the ball during their game Monday, Sept.16, 2019, in Cranberry.

There is only one day left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 16.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Oct 13.

Class AAAA – 12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff spots:

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Fox Chapel Foxes

Peters Township Indians

Moon Tigers

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Connellsville Falcons

Hempfield Spartans

(Pine-Richland is still alive)

Class AAA – 14 of a possible 18 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Franklin Regional Panthers

Belle Vernon Leopards

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Ringgold Rams

Plum Mustangs

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

(Laurel Highlands, Greensburg Salem, Ambridge, Central Valley are still alive)

Class AA – 7 of a possible 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:

North Catholic Trojans

Hopewell Vikings

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Yough Cougars

South Park Eagles

(Quaker Valley, Avonworth, Steel Valley, Beaver, Apollo-Ridge, Highlands, Mt. Pleasant, Waynesburg, Brownsville are still alive)

Class A – 15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Shady Side Academy Indians

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Springdale Dynamos

Bentworth Bearcats

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

McGuffey Highlanders

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Riverside Panthers

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Carlynton Cougars

Ellis School Tigers

(Mohawk is still alive)

