WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer teams through Oct. 14
By:
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 1:00 AM
There are only a couple of make-up matches left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 16.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Monday, Oct 14.
Class AAAA – Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes:
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Pine-Richland Rams
Fox Chapel Foxes
Peters Township Indians
Moon Tigers
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Connellsville Falcons
Hempfield Spartans
Class AAA – 17 of a possible 18 teams have clinched playoff spots
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Franklin Regional Panthers
Gateway Gators
Belle Vernon Leopards
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Ringgold Rams
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Plum Mustangs
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Montour Spartans
Ambridge Bridgers
South Fayette Lions
(Greensburg Salem is still alive)
Class AA – 12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff spots
Hopewell Vikings
North Catholic Trojans
Steel Valley Ironmen
Quaker Valley Quakers
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Highlands Golden Rams
Yough Cougars
South Park Eagles
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
(Brownsville is still alive)
Class A – Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round match:
Shady Side Academy Indians
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Springdale Dynamos
Bentworth Bearcats
McGuffey Highlanders
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Riverside Panthers
Mohawk Warriors
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Carlynton Cougars
Ellis School Tigers
