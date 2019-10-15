WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer teams through Oct. 14

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 1:00 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Norwin goalie Liz Waszkiewicz (1) puts the ball in play against Penn-Trafford October 14, 2019 at Penn-Trafford.

There are only a couple of make-up matches left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 16.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls soccer playoffs through Monday, Oct 14.

Class AAAA – Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes:

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Pine-Richland Rams

Fox Chapel Foxes

Peters Township Indians

Moon Tigers

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Connellsville Falcons

Hempfield Spartans

Class AAA – 17 of a possible 18 teams have clinched playoff spots

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Franklin Regional Panthers

Gateway Gators

Belle Vernon Leopards

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Ringgold Rams

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Plum Mustangs

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Montour Spartans

Ambridge Bridgers

South Fayette Lions

(Greensburg Salem is still alive)

Class AA – 12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff spots

Hopewell Vikings

North Catholic Trojans

Steel Valley Ironmen

Quaker Valley Quakers

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Highlands Golden Rams

Yough Cougars

South Park Eagles

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

(Brownsville is still alive)

Class A – Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round match:

Shady Side Academy Indians

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Springdale Dynamos

Bentworth Bearcats

McGuffey Highlanders

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Riverside Panthers

Mohawk Warriors

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Carlynton Cougars

Ellis School Tigers

