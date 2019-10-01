WPIAL Clinched: Girls Soccer through Monday

By:

Monday, September 30, 2019 | 11:00 PM

There are less than two weeks left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All tied teams for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 16 .

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls’ soccer playoffs.

Class AAAA – 4 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Moon Tigers

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Connellsville Falcons

Class AAA – 4 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Belle Vernon Leopards

Plum Mustangs

West Allegheny Indians

Class AA – 2 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Class A – 4 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff spots:

Bentworth Bearcats

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Freedom Bulldogs

Seton LaSalle Rebels

