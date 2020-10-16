WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer through Oct. 15, 2020
By:
Friday, October 16, 2020 | 1:31 AM
There are only a few days left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Thursday, Oct. 15.
Class AAAA – 9 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff berths
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Pine-Richland Rams
Peters Township Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Class AAA – 15 of 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Hampton Talbots
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Gateway Gators
Connellsville Falcons
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Ringgold Rams
Plum Mustangs
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Mars Fightin’ Planets
West Allegheny Indians
Montour Spartans
South Fayette LIons
Class AA – 15 of 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Ambridge Bridgers
Shady Side Academy Indians
Burrell Buccaneers
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Deer Lakes Lancers
Southmoreland Scotties
Brownsville Falcons
Yough Cougars
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
South Park Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Springdale Dynamos
Serra Catholic Eagles
Ligonier Valley Rams
Steel Valley Ironmen
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Bentworth Bearcats
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
South Side Rams
Riverside Panthers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Ellis School Tigers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
More High School Soccer Girls• High school roundup for Oct. 15, 2020: Bethel Park sweeps Baldwin in girls soccer doubleheader
• Winning culture carries over for Kiski Area girls soccer team
• A-K Valley girls soccer notebook: Fox Chapel wins rugged section
• WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer teams through Oct. 13, 2020
• High school roundup for Oct. 13, 2020: Bishop Canevin girls soccer stays unbeaten