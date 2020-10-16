WPIAL Clinched: Girls soccer through Oct. 15, 2020

By:

Friday, October 16, 2020 | 1:31 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Samantha Langer plays against Armstrong on Tuesday.

There are only a few days left in section play in WPIAL girls soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Thursday, Oct. 15.

Class AAAA – 9 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff berths

Butler Golden Tornado

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Pine-Richland Rams

Peters Township Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Class AAA – 15 of 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Hampton Talbots

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Gateway Gators

Connellsville Falcons

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Ringgold Rams

Plum Mustangs

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Mars Fightin’ Planets

West Allegheny Indians

Montour Spartans

South Fayette LIons

Class AA – 15 of 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Ambridge Bridgers

Shady Side Academy Indians

Burrell Buccaneers

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Deer Lakes Lancers

Southmoreland Scotties

Brownsville Falcons

Yough Cougars

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

South Park Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Class A – Set with 16 playoff teams

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Springdale Dynamos

Serra Catholic Eagles

Ligonier Valley Rams

Steel Valley Ironmen

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Bentworth Bearcats

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

South Side Rams

Riverside Panthers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Ellis School Tigers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors