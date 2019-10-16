WPIAL Clinched: Girls volleyball playoff field through Tuesday
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 6:02 PM
There is less than a week left in section play in WPIAL girls volleyball. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Oct. 15.
Class AAAA – Set with 12 playoff teams
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
Shaler Titans
Baldwin Highlanders
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Moon Tigers
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Hempfield Spartans
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Norwin Knights
Connellsville Falcons
Class AAA – 16 of a possible 17 playoff teams have clinched
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Armstrong River Hawks
Woodland Hills Wolverines
South Fayette Lions
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Montour Spartans
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Knoch Knights
Hampton Talbots
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Ambridge Bridgers
(Uniontown is still alive)
Class AA – 19 of a possible 20 teams have clinched
Beaver Bobcats
Ellwood City Wolverines
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
South Park Eagles
Hopewell Vikings
Frazier Commodores
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Carlynton Cougars
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Freeport Yellow Jackets
Derry Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
(Beth-Center and Brownsville are still alive)
Class A – 16 of a possible 18 teams have clinched
Shenango Wildcats
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Union Scotties
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Geibel Catholic Gators
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Avella Eagles
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Fort Cherry Rangers
Brentwood Spartans
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Vincentian Academy Royals
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Leechburg Blue Devils
Riverview Raiders
(Rochester and California are still alive)
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.