WPIAL Clinched: Girls volleyball playoff field through Tuesday

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 6:02 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Knoch senior Skylar Burket returns serve during a scrimmage Aug. 24, 2019 at Freeport.

There is less than a week left in section play in WPIAL girls volleyball. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 21.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Oct. 15.

Class AAAA – Set with 12 playoff teams

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Shaler Titans

Baldwin Highlanders

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Moon Tigers

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Hempfield Spartans

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Norwin Knights

Connellsville Falcons

Class AAA – 16 of a possible 17 playoff teams have clinched

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Armstrong River Hawks

Woodland Hills Wolverines

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Montour Spartans

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Knoch Knights

Hampton Talbots

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Ambridge Bridgers

(Uniontown is still alive)

Class AA – 19 of a possible 20 teams have clinched

Beaver Bobcats

Ellwood City Wolverines

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

South Park Eagles

Hopewell Vikings

Frazier Commodores

Southmoreland Scotties

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Carlynton Cougars

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Freeport Yellow Jackets

Derry Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

(Beth-Center and Brownsville are still alive)

Class A – 16 of a possible 18 teams have clinched

Shenango Wildcats

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Union Scotties

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Geibel Catholic Gators

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Avella Eagles

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Fort Cherry Rangers

Brentwood Spartans

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Vincentian Academy Royals

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Leechburg Blue Devils

Riverview Raiders

(Rochester and California are still alive)

