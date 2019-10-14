WPIAL Clinched: Girls volleyball teams through Oct. 13

Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 11:23 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Hampton celebrates after scoring during a scrimmage against Franklin Regional Aug. 27, 2019, at Franklin Regional.

There is one week left in section play in WPIAL girls volleyball. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs.

Class AAAA – Set with 12 playoff teams

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Shaler Titans

Baldwin Highlanders

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Moon Tigers

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Hempfield Spartans

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Connellsville Falcons

Norwin Knights

Class AAA – 14 of a possible 17 playoff teams have clinched

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

South Fayette Lions

Chartiers Valley Colts

Montour Spartans

West Allegheny Indians

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Knoch Knights

Hampton Talbots

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Ambridge Bridgers

(Armstrong, Woodland Hills, Indiana are still alive)

Class AA – 18 of a possible 22 teams have clinched

Beaver Bobcats

Ellwood City Wolverines

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

South Park Eagles

Hopewell Vikings

Frazier Commodores

Waynesburg Raiders

Southmoreland Scotties

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Freeport Yellowjackets

Derry Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

(Brownsville, Beth-Center, Carlynton, South Allegheny are still alive)

Class A – 13 of a possible 21 teams have clinched

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Shenango Wildcats

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Geibel Catholic Gators

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Fort Cherry Rangers

Brentwood Spartans

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Vincentian Academy Royals

Leechburg Blue Devils

(Rochester, Union, Jefferson-Morgan, Avella, California, Riverview, Trinity Christian, Springdale are still alive)

