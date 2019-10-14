WPIAL Clinched: Girls volleyball teams through Oct. 13
By:
Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 11:23 PM
There is one week left in section play in WPIAL girls volleyball. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 21.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs.
Class AAAA – Set with 12 playoff teams
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
Shaler Titans
Baldwin Highlanders
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Moon Tigers
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Hempfield Spartans
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Connellsville Falcons
Norwin Knights
Class AAA – 14 of a possible 17 playoff teams have clinched
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
South Fayette Lions
Chartiers Valley Colts
Montour Spartans
West Allegheny Indians
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Knoch Knights
Hampton Talbots
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Ambridge Bridgers
(Armstrong, Woodland Hills, Indiana are still alive)
Class AA – 18 of a possible 22 teams have clinched
Beaver Bobcats
Ellwood City Wolverines
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
South Park Eagles
Hopewell Vikings
Frazier Commodores
Waynesburg Raiders
Southmoreland Scotties
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Freeport Yellowjackets
Derry Trojans
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
(Brownsville, Beth-Center, Carlynton, South Allegheny are still alive)
Class A – 13 of a possible 21 teams have clinched
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Shenango Wildcats
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Geibel Catholic Gators
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Fort Cherry Rangers
Brentwood Spartans
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Vincentian Academy Royals
Leechburg Blue Devils
(Rochester, Union, Jefferson-Morgan, Avella, California, Riverview, Trinity Christian, Springdale are still alive)
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.