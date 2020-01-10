WPIAL Clinched: Wrestling teams through Jan. 8, 2020
Thursday, January 9, 2020 | 7:06 PM
The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is down to the final week.
Section matches are set to conclude on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The top three teams from each sub-section qualify for the section tournaments.
The district team sectionals are scheduled for the following Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The top teams in each of the two sub-sections face the runners-up in the opposing sub-section with the two winners then doing battle for the section championship.
Meanwhile, the two third-place finishers in each sub-section face off to determine the fifth qualifier from that section that will move on to the WPIAL playoffs.
The following day, Jan. 23, the WPIAL will put together both the Class AAA and AA team wrestling playoff brackets.
The district team playoffs are set for the week of Jan. 27.
Here are the teams that have secured a place in the team sectionals by clinching one of the top three spots in their sub-section.
Class AAA
Section 1A
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Section 1B
Hempfield Spartans
Section 2A
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 2B
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Peters Township Indians
Section 3A
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Pine-Richland Rams
Section 3B
Hampton Talbots
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
South Fayette Lions
Section 4B
Trinity Hillers
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Class AA
Section 1A
Burgettstown Blue Devils
South Park Eagles
Section 1B
Beth-Center Bulldogs
McGuffey Highlanders
Section 2A
Laurel Spartans
Ellwood City Wolverines
Freedom Bulldogs
Section 2B
Quaker Valley Quakers
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Section 3A
Burrell Buccaneers
Summit Academy Knights
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Southmoreland Scotties
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.