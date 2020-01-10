WPIAL Clinched: Wrestling teams through Jan. 8, 2020

Thursday, January 9, 2020 | 7:06 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Chanz Shearer looks to finish Caden Stout from St. Clairsville (Ohio) during the Powerade Tournament on Dec. 27, 2019.

The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is down to the final week.

Section matches are set to conclude on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The top three teams from each sub-section qualify for the section tournaments.

The district team sectionals are scheduled for the following Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The top teams in each of the two sub-sections face the runners-up in the opposing sub-section with the two winners then doing battle for the section championship.

Meanwhile, the two third-place finishers in each sub-section face off to determine the fifth qualifier from that section that will move on to the WPIAL playoffs.

The following day, Jan. 23, the WPIAL will put together both the Class AAA and AA team wrestling playoff brackets.

The district team playoffs are set for the week of Jan. 27.

Here are the teams that have secured a place in the team sectionals by clinching one of the top three spots in their sub-section.

Class AAA

Section 1A

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Section 1B

Hempfield Spartans

Section 2A

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Section 2B

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Peters Township Indians

Section 3A

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Pine-Richland Rams

Section 3B

Hampton Talbots

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

South Fayette Lions

Section 4B

Trinity Hillers

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Class AA

Section 1A

Burgettstown Blue Devils

South Park Eagles

Section 1B

Beth-Center Bulldogs

McGuffey Highlanders

Section 2A

Laurel Spartans

Ellwood City Wolverines

Freedom Bulldogs

Section 2B

Quaker Valley Quakers

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Section 3A

Burrell Buccaneers

Summit Academy Knights

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Southmoreland Scotties

