WPIAL divers selected as All-Americans

By: Michael Love

Friday, June 14, 2019 | 6:22 PM

Kyle Dawson | For the Tribune-Review Beaver Area senior Andrew Cestra won the WPIAL Class AA boys diving title Feb. 22, 2019, at South Park. Kyle Dawson | For the Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford senior Paige Kalik won her second consecutive gold medal at the WPIAL Class AAA diving championships Feb. 23, 2019, at North Allegheny. Penn-Trafford senior Logan Sherwin, a Chicago recruit, finished second at the WPIAL Class AAA boys diving championship Feb. 23, 2019, at North Allegheny. Previous Next

Penn-Trafford’s Logan Sherwin and Paige Kalik and Beaver Area’s Andrew Cestra have been recognized by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association as diving All-Americans.

The NISCA released its national lists Thursday.

Cestra, a senior and a Clarion commit, captured his first WPIAL Class AA title in February with a record point total of 522.20. The score also was a South Park High School pool record.

He battled North Catholic junior Kyle Maziarz for the top spot at both WPIALs and the PIAA championships at Bucknell University.

Cestra, who topped Maziarz for the WPIAL crown, placed second to Maziarz at states by less than three points.

Sherwin, also a senior, finished as runner-up to Fox Chapel’s Jonah Cagley at the WPIAL Class AAA championships at North Allegheny High School.

The University of Chicago commit then posted a ninth-place finish at the state meet.

Kalik, who will swim next season for the University of Akron, won her second WPIAL title this winter and wrapped up her high school career with a ninth-place finish at the PIAA championships.

Kalik also earned NISCA All-American honors last year and in 2017.

A total of 100 boys and 100 girls were named to the All-American lists.

Tags: Beaver, Penn-Trafford