WPIAL director joins Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank coalition

Monday, September 27, 2021 | 11:59 PM

Chris Harlan | Tribune-Review WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman

WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman, who is leading a league-wide food drive this fall, was named Monday to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s Sports and Media Coalition.

Scheuneman joins a 20-person council with representatives from local media outlets as well as the area’s college and professional sports organizations.

The coalition’s goal is to “ensure all youth in the region have enough healthy food to eat,” according to a WPIAL press release announcing Scheuneman’s inclusion. Additionally, the group intends to raise “awareness about existing resources to improve children’s food security, working collaboratively to reduce stigmas for kids participating in child nutrition programs, working collaboratively to promote healthy eating and physical activities for kids, and advocating to elected officials for strong child nutrition policies.”

The coalition, which includes Trib Total Media President and CEO Jennifer Bertetto, formally launches Jan. 1.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this distinguished group of sports and media leaders to come together to bring awareness and end childhood hunger,” Scheuneman said in a statement. “The initiatives and goals of this coalition will not only benefit the families in all of the WPIAL school districts, but the students and student-athletes that we serve on a daily basis.”

The WPIAL will announce details of its food drive Oct. 3.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s Sports and Media Coalition

Bob Grove, Vice President of Communications – Comcast

Chris Cotugno, Vice President & General Manager – KDKA

Chris King, Vice President & Director of Athletics – RMU

Christian Spears, Deputy Athletic Director & COO – University of Pittsburgh

Chuck Wolfertz, President & General Manager – WTAE

Dali Kovacevic, COO – DK Pittsburgh Sports

Evan Rosenberg, Marketing President & Publisher – Pittsburgh Business Times

Jacque Skowvron, Executive Director – Pirates Charities

Jennifer Bertetto, President & CEO – Tribune-Review

Jennifer Hawkins, Executive Director – SportsPITTSBURGH

Kevin Acklin, COO & General Counsel – Pittsburgh Penguins

Kevin Hayes, Vice President & General Manager – WPXI

Meghan Jahrling, Associate Athletic Director & External Affairs – Duquesne University

Michael Spacciapolli, Senior Vice President & Marketing Manager – Audacy

Ryan Huzjak, Vice President & Marketing – Pittsburgh Steelers

Shawn McClintock, Vice President & General Manager – AT&T Sportsnet

Tim McAleer, Region President – iHeart

Troy Schooley, CEO – P3R

Vic Gregovits, President – Pittsburgh Riverhounds

