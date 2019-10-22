WPIAL finds evidence ‘credible,’ but won’t punish Connellsville, Allderdice for slurs

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 | 10:36 AM

Tribune-Review The WPIAL board of directors prepare for a hearing about an incident between the Connellsville and Allderdice boys soccers teams Oct. 21, 2019 at the DoubleTree in Green Tree.

The WPIAL found the evidence “credible,” but Connellsville and Allderdice won’t be punished for the racial and anti-gay slurs allegedly exchanged in a boys soccer match last month.

Instead, both schools must implement “anti-discrimination, diversity and sensitivity training” for their boys soccer teams and coaching staffs, the WPIAL announced Tuesday. Players, coaches and administrators from the two schools testified Monday during a two-hour, closed-door hearing in Green Tree.

“It was the consensus opinion of everybody in the room — both schools as well as the board — that a punitive approach wouldn’t be successful,” WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

The WPIAL’s written statement said “both schools presented credible evidence of their respective positions,” but added that neither school requested that the other be punished.

“Rather, to their credit, both schools expressed a sincere desire to work together in eradicating the sort of unacceptable behavior their student-athletes are accused of engaging in,” the WPIAL wrote. “The WPIAL Board has thus decided to view the situation as an opportunity to educate and heal instead of punishing either school or their student-athletes.”

The WPIAL said it enlisted the Community Outreach Specialist/Diversity Coordinator at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Pennsylvania “to facilitate such training for both schools.”

In a statement Tuesday, Connellsville’s superintended Joseph Bradley defended his district’s students who were accused of making racial slurs.

“(Connellsville Area School District) has been adamant throughout this process that our students were not found to have engaged in the alleged inappropriate conduct throughout the game, and are confident that everyone in the hearing was able to draw similar conclusions,” Joseph said. “Based on the statements from the PIAA certified officials, the site management, and during testimony provided by both schools at the hearing, both schools demonstrated that nothing was witnessed, heard, nor reported during the course of the game.”

Pittsburgh Public School administrators didn’t comment on the WPIAL’s decision.

The allegations stem from a Sept. 1 match at a tournament in Belle Vernon.

Administrators from the two schools initially tried to resolve the issue themselves, the way many disputes are handled, with guidance from the WPIAL. Allderdice is a member of Pittsburgh Public Schools but joined WPIAL soccer as an associate member in 2012.

The accusations became public when more than 30 Allderdice parents signed a letter attached to a Change.org petition entitled “Confront Racism in Western Pennsylvania.”

The letter says “Connellsville players goaded one black and one Latino member of the Allderdice team with racial slurs.” It also contends that Connellsville players “utilized forms of physical touching likely intended to distract and intimidate.”

Connellsville’s administration in a statement alleged that Allderdice players directed homophobic comments toward a Connellsville player.

“From this outcome we feel the WPIAL fully understood the pain our athletes endured in being subjected to the admitted homophobic statements that occurred,” said Bradley, Connellsville’s superintendent.

In Monday’s hearing at the DoubleTree in Green Tree, the WPIAL heard from approximately 10 witnesses, O’Malley said.

This was the second time in two years that the Connellsville boys soccer team was called to Green Tree to face similar accusations. The WPIAL held a hearing last September when Penn Hills accused Connellsville of making racial slurs.

After that investigation, the WPIAL board found the testimony of the Penn Hills players credible and believed it was “likely that at least some racial slurs or racially insensitive comments were directed to a Penn Hills player or players.” The WPIAL required Connellsville to train its athletes regarding racial and cultural sensitivities.

“We will continue to support our student-athletes as they evolve into active, caring, critically thinking citizens and we are hopeful the collaborative meeting will provide both teams with the tools needed to avoid such accusations moving forward,” Bradley said Tuesday. “In the end, we are thankful that the WPIAL and Taylor-Allderdice administration were willing to accept a previously presented idea of having both teams come together and work collaboratively rather than a hearing that is left with an open-ended result that allows for unfounded speculation.

“Lastly, we look forward to healing, growing, and continuing to embrace equality of all people regardless of sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, or challenge.”

