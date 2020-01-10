WPIAL football player chosen for All-American Bowl for 5th consecutive year

Friday, January 10, 2020 | 1:27 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateways’ Derrick Davis stiff-arms Penn-Trafford’s Caleb Lisbon on the way to a first-quarter touchdown Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Penn-Trafford High School.

Derrick Davis hasn’t decided his college future yet, but he knows where he’ll be next January.

The Gateway junior announced Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to the All-American Bowl, a high school football all-star game in San Antonio. He’s the fifth WPIAL player chosen in five years.

The game features the country’s top college recruits and is broadcast nationally. A date for the 2021 game hasn’t been announced but is traditionally held in early January.

Mars senior Michael Carmody, a four-star offensive lineman committed to Notre Dame, took part in this year’s game Jan. 4. Also recently invited were Pine-Richland teammates Andrew Kristofic (2019) and Phil Jurkovec (2018), and North Allegheny’s Josh Lugg (2017). All were Notre Dame commits.

Davis, a consensus four-star recruit, has a long list of major-college options. He added Georgia this week, giving him offers from the first five teams in the BCS rankings and nine of the Top 10.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety, linebacker and running back has offers from Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia regionally, but also from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and others.

He’s ranked among the Top 100 recruits by ESPN (27), Scout (35) and Rivals (84). Scout and ESPN list him as the second-best safety in the country for 2021.

Davis had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 28 touchdowns as Gateway won the WPIAL Class 5A title for the second time in his three seasons. He led the team in rushing with 1,507 yards, had 547 yards receiving and earned TribLive High School Sports Network Player of the Year.

The all-star game started with the class of 2001 and was previously sponsored by U.S. Army. Its alumni list includes active NFL stars Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr. and Christian McCaffrey, among others.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

