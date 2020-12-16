WPIAL football players sign with Division I FBS, FCS programs

By:

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 6:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Myles Walker catches a long pass in front of Wyomissing Area’s Nevin Carter during the third quarter of the PIAA Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Division I FBS

Senior football players from the WPIAL who signed with Division I programs:

Name, high school, pos., college

• Evan Azzara, Plum, OL, Miami (Ohio)

• Derrick Davis, Gateway, S, LSU

• Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny, TE, Penn State

• Elliot Donald, Central Catholic, DT, Pitt

• Trevor Faulkner, Avonworth, TE/DE, Air Force*

• Dorien Ford, Baldwin, DT, Pitt

• Aaron Gunn, Union, DL, Louisville

• Stephon Hall, Central Valley, DB, Pitt

• Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland, OL, Liberty

• Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny, LB, BYU

• Corban Hondru, Peters Township, LB, Miami (Ohio)

• Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, RB, Syracuse

• Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland, DE, Charlotte

• Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin, DE, Pitt

• Colin Lyons, McKeesport, OL, Akron

• Connor McMahon, Canon-McMillan, OL/DL, Navy*

• Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, S, Florida

• Luke Miller, Pine-Richland, LB, Kent State

• Ryan O’Hair, South Fayette, OL, Miami (Ohio)

• Andre Porter, Washington, DL, Maryland

• Noel Roach III, Penn Hills, DB, Akron

• Myles Walker, Central Valley, WR, Akron

• Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward, DE, Bowling Green

Division I FCS

• Joey Audia, South Fayette, WR, Butler

• Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford, ATH, Villanova

• Jack Dilts, Kiski Area, DL, Duquesne

• Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox, LB, Duquesne

• Connor Lavelle, Baldwin, S, Lehigh

• Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward, DB, Butler

• Max Matolcsy, Plum, TE/LB, Penn

• Paul Newton, West Allegheny, LB, Robert Morris

• James Sanders, Jeannette, DB, St. Francis (Pa.)

• Shane Thrift, Gateway, DB, Delaware

• Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton, OL, Howard

• Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson, LB, Youngstown State

*Signed non-binding certificate of intent

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Avonworth, Baldwin, Beaver Falls, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Clairton, Elizabeth Forward, Gateway, Jeannette, Kiski Area, McKeesport, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Plum, South Fayette, Sto-Rox, Thomas Jefferson, Union, Washington, West Allegheny, West Mifflin