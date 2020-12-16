WPIAL football players sign with Division I FBS, FCS programs
Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 6:29 PM
Division I FBS
Senior football players from the WPIAL who signed with Division I programs:
Name, high school, pos., college
• Evan Azzara, Plum, OL, Miami (Ohio)
• Derrick Davis, Gateway, S, LSU
• Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny, TE, Penn State
• Elliot Donald, Central Catholic, DT, Pitt
• Trevor Faulkner, Avonworth, TE/DE, Air Force*
• Dorien Ford, Baldwin, DT, Pitt
• Aaron Gunn, Union, DL, Louisville
• Stephon Hall, Central Valley, DB, Pitt
• Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland, OL, Liberty
• Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny, LB, BYU
• Corban Hondru, Peters Township, LB, Miami (Ohio)
• Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, RB, Syracuse
• Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland, DE, Charlotte
• Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin, DE, Pitt
• Colin Lyons, McKeesport, OL, Akron
• Connor McMahon, Canon-McMillan, OL/DL, Navy*
• Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, S, Florida
• Luke Miller, Pine-Richland, LB, Kent State
• Ryan O’Hair, South Fayette, OL, Miami (Ohio)
• Andre Porter, Washington, DL, Maryland
• Noel Roach III, Penn Hills, DB, Akron
• Myles Walker, Central Valley, WR, Akron
• Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward, DE, Bowling Green
Division I FCS
• Joey Audia, South Fayette, WR, Butler
• Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford, ATH, Villanova
• Jack Dilts, Kiski Area, DL, Duquesne
• Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox, LB, Duquesne
• Connor Lavelle, Baldwin, S, Lehigh
• Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward, DB, Butler
• Max Matolcsy, Plum, TE/LB, Penn
• Paul Newton, West Allegheny, LB, Robert Morris
• James Sanders, Jeannette, DB, St. Francis (Pa.)
• Shane Thrift, Gateway, DB, Delaware
• Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton, OL, Howard
• Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson, LB, Youngstown State
*Signed non-binding certificate of intent
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
