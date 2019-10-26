WPIAL football playoff field set with final clinchings

Friday, October 25, 2019 | 11:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Jaylen Guy (2) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with Matt Merritt during their game against Aliquippa Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at The Pit in Aliquippa.

Here’s a look at the teams that have qualified for the WPIAL football playoffs. The playoffs begin next Friday, and pairings will announced Monday night.

Class 6A (6 teams)

1. Central Catholic+, 2. Pine-Richland+, 3. North Allegheny, 4. Mt. Lebanon, 5. Seneca Valley, 6. Canon-McMillan

Class 5A (16 teams)

Allegheny Eight: 1. Moon, 2. Peters Township, 3. Bethel Park**, 4. Upper St. Clair, 5. Baldwin

Big East: 1. Penn-Trafford, 2. Gateway, 3. McKeesport**, 4. Franklin Regional, 5. Latrobe

Northern: 1. Penn Hills, 2. North Hills, 3. Kiski Area, 4. Mars, 5. Shaler, 6. Fox Chapel*

Class 4A (8 teams)

Northwest Eight: 1. South Fayette, 2. Blackhawk, 3. New Castle, 4. Montour

Big Eight: 1. Thomas Jefferson, 2. Belle Vernon, Greensburg Salem, 4. West Mifflin

Class 3A (8 teams)

Tri-County West: 1. Central Valley, 2. Aliquippa, 3. Beaver Falls, 4. South Park

Big East: 1. North Catholic, 2. Derry, 3. Elizabeth Forward, 4. Mt. Pleasant

Class 2A (16 teams)

Allegheny: 1. Avonworth, 2. Apollo-Ridge, 3. East Allegheny, 4. Shady Side Academy

Midwestern: 1. Neshannock, 2. Freedom, 3. New Brighton, 4. Riverside

Century: 1. Washington, 2. McGuffey, 3. Charleroi, 4. Southmoreland

Three Rivers: 1. Burgettstown, 2. Brentwood, 3. South Side, 4. Serra Catholic

Class A (8 teams)

Eastern: 1. Clairton, 2. Jeannette, 3. Greensburg C.C.*

Tri-County South: 1. West Greene, 2. California

Big Seven: 1. Sto-Rox, 2. Cornell^, 3. OLSH*

+Earns opening-round bye

*Wild card team

**Third-place teams that earned a home game

^Second-place team that earned a home game

