WPIAL football playoff field set with final clinchings
By:
Friday, October 25, 2019 | 11:05 PM
Here’s a look at the teams that have qualified for the WPIAL football playoffs. The playoffs begin next Friday, and pairings will announced Monday night.
Class 6A (6 teams)
1. Central Catholic+, 2. Pine-Richland+, 3. North Allegheny, 4. Mt. Lebanon, 5. Seneca Valley, 6. Canon-McMillan
Class 5A (16 teams)
Allegheny Eight: 1. Moon, 2. Peters Township, 3. Bethel Park**, 4. Upper St. Clair, 5. Baldwin
Big East: 1. Penn-Trafford, 2. Gateway, 3. McKeesport**, 4. Franklin Regional, 5. Latrobe
Northern: 1. Penn Hills, 2. North Hills, 3. Kiski Area, 4. Mars, 5. Shaler, 6. Fox Chapel*
Class 4A (8 teams)
Northwest Eight: 1. South Fayette, 2. Blackhawk, 3. New Castle, 4. Montour
Big Eight: 1. Thomas Jefferson, 2. Belle Vernon, Greensburg Salem, 4. West Mifflin
Class 3A (8 teams)
Tri-County West: 1. Central Valley, 2. Aliquippa, 3. Beaver Falls, 4. South Park
Big East: 1. North Catholic, 2. Derry, 3. Elizabeth Forward, 4. Mt. Pleasant
Class 2A (16 teams)
Allegheny: 1. Avonworth, 2. Apollo-Ridge, 3. East Allegheny, 4. Shady Side Academy
Midwestern: 1. Neshannock, 2. Freedom, 3. New Brighton, 4. Riverside
Century: 1. Washington, 2. McGuffey, 3. Charleroi, 4. Southmoreland
Three Rivers: 1. Burgettstown, 2. Brentwood, 3. South Side, 4. Serra Catholic
Class A (8 teams)
Eastern: 1. Clairton, 2. Jeannette, 3. Greensburg C.C.*
Tri-County South: 1. West Greene, 2. California
Big Seven: 1. Sto-Rox, 2. Cornell^, 3. OLSH*
+Earns opening-round bye
*Wild card team
**Third-place teams that earned a home game
^Second-place team that earned a home game
